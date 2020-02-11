Diboll native Austin Christmas, 27, died in a car accident Monday night on U.S. Highway 69 just north of Lufkin.
The Texas Department of Public Safety investigated the accident around 8:10 p.m. A 2010 Peterbilt truck with semi-trailer was traveling north as a 2013 Chrysler passenger car was traveling south, according to a press release from Sgt. David Hendry.
Christmas, driving the Chrysler, crossed over into the northbound lanes for unknown reasons and struck the Peterbilt head-on, according to Hendry.
Jairo Rodas, 46, from Siler City, North Carolina, was identified as the driver of the Peterbilt. He was not injured during the crash.
Christmas was pronounced dead at the scene by an Angelina County Justice of the Peace.
“The crash remains under investigation,” Hendry said. “No additional information is available at this time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.