The Liberty Garden in front of the Angelina County Farmers Market was honored with a rededication ceremony Sunday afternoon.
The garden was built as a memorial to honor the fallen service members from the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. Two Master Gardeners, Gerald and Linda Snider, created and filled the garden with red roses, white roses and blue plumbago, and held the original dedication on Sept. 8, 2002.
The Sniders have kept up with the garden until recently, when health troubles and family responsibilities began to consume their time. Instead of letting their Liberty Garden go, revitalizing it became a community effort led by other Master Gardeners.
Elaine Cameron is a friend of the Sniders, and is the Master Gardener who put the rededication project together.
“We decided to put in permanent edging, and then put in a memorial stone so that people would remember what it is,” she said.
The project started in the beginning of June and has lasted all summer. Lowe’s even chose the Liberty Garden rededication as a Community Heroes Project, so they partnered with the Master Gardeners to bring supplies and around 20 volunteers.
“They stayed with us until we had the entire garden installed in one morning,” Cameron said.
Sheriff Greg Sanches, state Rep. Trent Ashby (R-Lufkin) and Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery all spoke briefly at the ceremony.
As Ashby put it, in the attacks on Sept. 11 “there were Americans who lost their lives at the hands of senseless terrorism. … All across the country after that day, people just like you and me asked themselves, ‘What can we do to memorialize the people who have lost their lives?’ … I am so proud to live in a county, in a city, where we took part in that.”
