Lufkin police have recovered the vehicle that was stolen Oct. 5 after a man allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a Lufkin woman early that morning.
Zataymon Skinner, 30, of Lufkin, was arrested Oct. 7 after being identified as the man the woman said sexually assaulted her and stole the vehicle she was driving, according to Lufkin police.
The department received a call this afternoon from someone at Montrose Street Apartments reporting a vehicle that had been there for roughly a week that did not appear to belong to anyone, according to a press release from LPD public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth.
Officers arrived at the apartments and discovered the reported vehicle was the red 2006 Ford Fusion allegedly stolen by Skinner in the incident. Items found inside the vehicle have been placed as evidence in the case, the release states.
At 1:30 a.m. Oct. 5, officers responded to the 400 block of Robin Street, where the woman had run to for safety. The woman said she only knew her assailant as “Mon.”
She had left her job at an unnamed fast food restaurant around 12:30 a.m. and the man she later identified as Skinner was reportedly standing by her vehicle. He threatened to kill her if she did not get in the vehicle with him, according to a report from Pebsworth.
“Skinner then took her to the Lufkin Land area, and ordered her into the back seat after stopping at a dead end in the 2100 block of Wood Avenue,” Pebsworth said. “She attempted to escape, but he overpowered her. That is when he forced her out of the car, raped her and then placed her inside the trunk.”
While Skinner was driving, the woman was able to open the trunk and escape, Pebsworth said. Skinner reportedly chased her for a short while then drove off.
The next day police responded to 402 Holland St., where a man named “Mon” fled on foot, according to Pebsworth.
“Recognizing that ‘Mon’ was possibly the rape suspect, officers made it a priority to locate him,” Pebsworth said. “With the help of neighbors in the Lufkin Land community, officers maintained a visual on the fleeing man and took him into custody for evading arrest.”
After Skinner was identified by the woman, detectives filed warrants for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He also was found to have a parole violation and a Smith County warrant for theft.
