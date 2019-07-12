Students at T.L.L. Temple Memorial Library got a taste of magic from the work of storytelling magician Trixie Bond.
Bond used books like “Susanna of the Alamo” and “Legend of the Bluebonnet” to open her tricks and encouraged the students to find the magic of reading at every step.
“Susanna of the Alamo” is a biography of Susanna Wilkerson Dickinson, a slave who survived the battle of the Alamo. Susanna is credited as one of the survivors who coined the “remember the Alamo” phrase as she described the battle to Sam Houston and everyone she could along her journey.
“While the battle was going on, Susanna hid in the chapel,” Bond said. “She, Angelina and a handful of other people survived. So, you see, the Alamo is a treasure of Texas. It may look like a ratty old thing, but inside are memories of what made Texas the way that we are.”
While she described this to the students, she pulled illustration after illustration from a replica of the Alamo. Students oohed and ahhed over the illustrations that shouldn’t really have fit inside that box except by magic.
Throughout the show, Bond would string the kids along with a simple, “Well, that’s the end of that story.” After nearly every student in the room would sound a loud “aww!” Bond would follow it up with, “But I have another story for you.”
When she brought the students into a cooler, Christmas-themed portion of the show, she entertained them with jokes like “Where does Frosty the snowman go to dance? Snowballs!” and “Where does Frosty keep his money? The snowbank!”
But perhaps the most deafening shouts of laughter and surprise happened when Bond would magically cause a fluffy white rabbit and a smooth white dove to appear, midair. This was 5-year-old Alex McKinney’s favorite part of the show.
“I love the parts with the rabbits and the chickens,” he said, referring to the doves.
“Shows like these widen his imagination,” Alex’s mom Heather McKinney said. “He’s an only child, so this kind of stuff just blows his mind.”
Bond has been honing her magical skills since she was 9 years old. It was something that brought her close to her father, and it has now taken her around the world, to the White House three times, she said.
“I love to see the kids’ excitement,” she said. “I love to show them they can learn about magic.”
At the end of the show, Bond performed a card trick. She turned a black king of spades into a library card. She told the students they could find out loads of information on magic for themselves in magic books at their library, and she said they would receive a gift of magic tips from her if they checked out a library book that day.
“This is a magical card, indeed,” she told the children. “It will take you on adventures big and small all summer long.”
Eleven-year-olds Quincy Frost and Malanea Jackson and 12-year-old Aaron Jackson said the show was awesome and they loved to see all the tricks, especially the ones with the animals.
“I hate when people call magic fake,” Quincy said. “I don’t know why they call it fake because when people do magic it turns out great. I believe in magic.”
For more information on Bond and her magical adventures, visit TrixieBond.com or email trixie@trixiebond.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.