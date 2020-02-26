A preliminary autopsy report shows Robert Paul Davis received multiple sharp force injuries early Sunday morning.
The 36-year-old Lufkin man was stabbed to death outside a club just south of Longview over the weekend.
Gregg County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan said the report showed three multiple sharp force injuries, including two stab wounds to the heart.
Bryan said one of those injuries was a part of post-therapeutic intervention — an attempt to save Bryan’s life.
Gregg County deputies found Davis lying on the ground outside the club when they arrived. He was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center Emergency Room, but died at 3:52 a.m.
The autopsy report is still waiting on a toxicology report, medical records and an official police report, according to Bryan. He is the one who sent Davis’ body to Tyler for an autopsy,
Dustin Michael Page, 35, was arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail for murder under influence of sudden passion, according to the affidavit.
He currently is out of jail on a $100,000 bond. No bond conditions were set because police believed that Page and Davis did not know each other and that Page would make no attempt to injure anyone else, Bryan said.
Page and Davis began fighting at Jaguars Gold Club when they took the fight outside, according to the affidavit. David Giles Parnell joined the fight before Davis was stabbed.
