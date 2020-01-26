The Deep East Texas Council of Governments is searching for people to fill temporary leadership roles in the regional 2020 Census movement “Deep East Texas Counts.”
“I personally believe our region has not, in the past, been fully counted,” DETCOG director Lonnie Hunt said in a meeting on Thursday.
“DETCOG does not take the Census, we are not a part of the U.S. Census Bureau, but it is in all of our interests — every city, every county, every school district, every community organization in our region — to do everything we can to ensure that everyone is counted.”
This is the first year that DETCOG will be able to hire positions across the region to promote the Census and ensure as many people are counted as possible. They want to get people on the ground in each county, he said.
They need one contract person for each county for $18 an hour, two regional coordinators to cover six counties for $21 an hour each and one DETCOG employee to cover the entire region, also for $21 an hour. They are accepting applications online at detcog.gov.
He said that the Census bureau is aware that the region is difficult to count and that is in part due to the fact that it is a rural region and there is a large number of minorities.
He acknowledged that there are suspicions of the count being for nefarious reasons but reminded the audience that the count is written into the U.S. Constitution as a duty of the government.
“It’s one of the few things the government still does because it’s in the Constitution and it says they shall do it every 10 years,” Hunt said.
He said the count is necessary to ensure rural Texans have the state and federal representation they need.
“If we don’t get everyone counted, we lose out,” Hunt said. “We lose out on representation because next year is a big redistricting year, that’s a political process, but it’s based on population numbers.”
He also pointed out that the numbers affect how much money is given to the region for grants that fund law enforcement training, solid waste, homeland security, youth and senior citizen programs, infrastructural improvements and education.
“Once they count this population, we’re stuck with it for 10 years,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.