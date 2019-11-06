The Lufkin City Council approved $1.78 million in vehicle purchases as was planned in the 2019-20 fiscal year budget.
“As this is the first part of the budget year, as normal we commence our purchases of heavy equipment and vehicles,” City Manager Keith Wright said. “So this meeting and the next one you will see some of these bids that have come in.”
The council approved the purchase of:
■ Five Chevrolet Tahoes for $252,258.08 from Caldwell Country Chevrolet for the Lufkin Police Department.
■ Five Ford Taurus sedans for $119,160 from Al Meyer Ford for the police department.
■ A fire rescue truck for $202,410.90 from Al Meyer Ford and Frazer for the Lufkin Fire Department.
■ One commercial collection truck for $290,393.12 from Rush Peterbilt and Heil of Texas for the Solid Waste Department.
■ Three residential collection trucks for $921,391.53 from Rush Peterbilt and Heil of Texas for the Solid Waste Department.
“These will be the sideloader-type trucks,” Wright told the council. “They will replace the ones that have been carrying the Curotto-Cans — the ones that took out the power lines this morning. We’re getting away from those types of trucks and we’re going to start getting the sideloader trucks.”
The council also approved on second reading a $3,000 donation from the Angelina County Heart Alliance to outfit a toddler room at the new Lufkin Parks & Recreation building.
In other business, the council approved:
■ Renewing the investment adviser agreement between the city and Valley View Consulting LLC.
■ The city’s annual investment policy.
■ The Lufkin Economic Development Corporation’s annual investment policy.
On first reading:
■ A zone change for 2803 and 3107 Ellen Trout Drive/Loop 287 to “Heavy Manufacturing.”
■ A $5,815 grant from the Lufkin Association of Realtors to the Lufkin Fire Department.
■ A $32,684.46 grant from the Office of the Governor State Homeland Security Program through the Deep East Texas Council of Governments.
■ A $10,167 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant for the Lufkin Police Department.
■ The $4,860.72 from the 2019 Bulletproof Vest Partnership funding.
