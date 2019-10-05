Hackney Primary School hosted its annual Community Day on Friday, inviting professionals from a variety of careers to introduce students to the world around them.
Newly hired Lufkin ISD resource officer Gilbert Tinejero (more commonly known as Officer G) took the time to get to know some of the students he would be serving.
“A lot of the kids are scared of us,” Tinejero said. “Some parents will say, ‘I’m gonna call the police on you,’ so a lot of kids think, when they see us, it’s a bad thing. We want to change that for these kids. When you see us, it’s not a bad thing. We’re here to protect you guys.”
Four-year-olds Isabella Ibarra and Luis Martinez said they loved getting to see inside the police cruisers.
“I want to be a police one day,” Luis said as he proudly displayed his paper police hat.
Firefighters Kent Childers and Joey Rocka were nearby teaching a similar lesson.
“He’s a real firefighter,” pre-K 3 teacher TeShella Taylor told her students.
“Not a fake firefighter?” 3-year-old Tahj Robertson asked.
“No, a real one. He’s here to help you,” Taylor said.
Rocka spoke to the students about what firefighters do every day, what they wear, the tools they use and how they are there for people’s protection.
“When you see us in this outfit, I know your first instinct is to run and hide,” Rocka said. “Believe it or not, we find kids in their favorite hiding spots. But we’re here to help you.”
“It’s not so scary once you get all the stuff off,” Rocka said as Childers began to take off some of his gear. “Policemen, firemen, EMS — any kind of public servant is your friend. We’re here to protect you. We’re here to save your life.”
The students were excited for Community Day, Taylor said.
“It really does excite them to see these things. We read books, but for them to be here and for the students to see it is amazing,” she said. “Like kids at the candy store.”
The students got to pick up the fire hose and even try on a firefighter’s helmet. Three-year-old Jalayah Range was surprised by how heavy it was.
“It was so heavy. My head wasn’t even that heavy,” she said.
Lufkin High School FFA students also came to Community Day to teach students about careers in construction. Senior Lexi Ferguson said she loved to see the students’ excitement.
“We just want to get an interest sparked in them,” Ferguson said. “There are some students that don’t think about college. Getting an interest sparked in them when they’re this young makes them want to go to college, further their education, get a better job.”
In the technology room, digital learning specialist Amanda Smith was showing students about careers in technology.
“Even though they’re three years old, as they’re getting older and older, more of our online curriculum involves coding and figuring out the next step,” Smith said. “It goes to critical thinking — how do I want the robot to go on the floor — and decision making.”
The students worked together to pilot Bee Bots and Codeapillars across the room.
“I love it! I like it!” Aubrey Morales said as she hit the buttons on the Codeapillar.
“Go, go, go! Look at how fast it is,” Andres Rodriguez said as his Bee Bot zoomed across the floor.”
Brooke Pledger, pre-K 3 teacher and co-planner of this year’s Community Day, said the students spend three weeks in the careers unit.
“The kids learn about the community helpers because they see these people around the community,” Pledger said. “With three-year-olds, we teach them about stuff that’s relevant to them.
“By having the community helpers come to the school, they get hands-on experience.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.