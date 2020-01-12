The Lufkin/Angelina Chamber of Commerce’s 100th annual Chamber Banquet is set for 6-10 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center.
“Every year, the banquet is always to be able to celebrate the wins that happened in the previous year,” said Tara Watson-Watkins, Chamber president and CEO. “This year is such a special year with the fact that we’re going to be celebrating our 100th year as an organization.”
New and improved programs as well as new staff members will be celebrated during the banquet, and Watson-Watkins said there will be some exciting announcements, as well.
“There’s been so many great things the Chamber has accomplished this year and tweaked and built on,” she said. “We have a phenomenal foundation, but the Chamber had to make some changes on some programs in order to continue to evolve.”
The banquet will begin with a reception at 6 p.m. followed by a year-in-review presentation and dinner. Several awards also will be given out, including the Angelina Award, the Golden Anvil Award and Diplomat of the Year.
“I think it’s really important to honor individuals or organizations that have helped make our community what it is,” Watson-Watkins said. “You’ve got a captive audience of 800 people, so what better place to be able to let the community in on what individuals have been doing to make Lufkin and Angelina County a better place to live, work and invest.”
In respect to the organization’s 100th year, Watson-Watkins said there will be an emphasis on what’s to come, not just what has happened, including several new programs and a detailed schedule of events for the year to give investors something tangible to take back and implement into their businesses.
“The theme this year is ‘Greater Things Are Yet To Come,’” Watson-Watkins said. “I rock my little girl to sleep every night, and she loves to listen to praise and worship music. That song came on, ‘Greater things are yet to come; greater things are still to be done in this city.’
“It was like a light bulb went off, and that was the theme. We’ve accomplished so many things in our 100 years as an organization, but greater things are yet to come.”
Individual banquet tickets are $50, and tables of eight are $600. Ten tables are currently available.
To purchase a table or individual tickets, contact Jill Roberson at 631-3825 or jroberson@lufkintexas.org.
