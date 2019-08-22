A number of city and county residents have experienced auto-related crimes in recent months, and one citizen is taking personal time to investigate it herself.
Sara Stone’s red two-door 2000 Honda Civic EX was stolen from Pioneer Crossing Apartments in June while she was working in Washington, D.C.
“I flew down from D.C., met with the detective and spent a week here and flew back,” Stone said. “We got nowhere.”
She passed out flyers offering a reward for any tips that could lead to an arrest, and she reached out to her apartment complex and Lucky’s Truck Stop across the street for any video surveillance, but received nothing back.
Stone said she has lived in her complex since 2013 and has had no problems before. Her vehicle is the first to ever be stolen in her complex.
It looked like there would be no more updates until recently.
“Apparently, whoever stole my car racked up a lot of charges from the Texas EZ Tag,” Stone said.
So Stone flew down from D.C. to work on this lead, and she said EZ Tag told her they would mail her the pictures from the toll booths.
Stone said if she had the money, she would hire a private investigator. She is asking the community for help finding her car, and she cautioned residents to be careful with their property, as well.
“I work in D.C., and it was stolen here in Lufkin,” Stone said. “That’s the irony of it.”
Stone is still offering a reward for anyone with tips leading to an arrest for her red two-door 2000 Honda Civic EX with license plate CD3M103. Anyone with information should contact her at 558-7357.
In the 2018 annual report, LPD reported 1,067 thefts committed in Lufkin, the largest crime category of the year; though the volume of theft decreased 12% from 2017. Officers were successful in clearing or solving by arrest 32% of all reported thefts.
The number of vehicle thefts committed in Lufkin in 2018 was 76, or 8% less than in 2017, with an average of six stolen vehicles a month. The clearance rate for vehicular theft was 45%.
In 2019, Lufkin and Angelina County have been dealing with multiple cases of vehicle burglaries and thefts. Early in the year, residents of Fuller Springs reported numerous vehicle break-ins.
There were 22 vehicle burglaries from April 26 to May 3 this year. A truck was stolen and several other vehicles were burglarized in the 800 block of Duren Street on June 20.
A dozen vehicles were burglarized or damaged over the weekend of July 13-14. Someone broke into multiple vehicles in the 4000 block of FM 2251 on July 23. Nine vehicles were broken into at Shadow Creek Apartments overnight Saturday.
LPD advises residents to avoid leaving valuables in vehicles and to keep them locked at all times, even in a driveway or garage.
“Even that 15 cents you left in your ashtray might look appealing enough for someone to cause $300 worth of damage by breaking a window to gain access,” said LPD public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth in a press release.
