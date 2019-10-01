A murder warrant for the arrest of Kevin Lopez, 27, of Lufkin has been issued.
Lopez is the suspect in the late-Sunday shooting death of Angel Sanchez, 32.
At this time, Lopez remains at large. A release from the Lufkin Police Department states he has ties to the Beaumont area and may have fled there. He is described as 5-foot-5-inches, 170 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and tattoo sleeves on both arms.
Authorities took Sanchez to a local hospital following a shooting about 10 p.m. Sunday on Paul Avenue near the intersection of Arena Street. He later died from his wounds at the hospital.
Following the shooting, the gunman, believed to be Lopez, and another man fled the scene on foot. Officers established a perimeter and searched a six-block area following the shooting, but they were unable to locate Lopez or the other man.
"From witness accounts, we know the other man was present during the incident," Pebsworth said. "At this time we do not believe he was directly involved in the shooting and he is not considered a suspect."
The disturbance that led to the shooting is believed to have started inside Sanchez's vehicle, but the investigation is ongoing.
