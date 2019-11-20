The Deep East Texas Council of Governments announced that it will be moved into its new Lufkin office and open to the public by Dec. 9, DETCOG Director Lonnie Hunt said.
“There is a lot of stuff to be finished, but we’re working with a small army of people to get it done,” he said.
DETCOG will hold a dedication and open house for the new building on Jan. 19, 2020.
The new office building celebrated its groundbreaking in April. The 14,000-square-foot building will cost about $2.9 million to complete, Hunt said. The building will be owned by the Texas Forest Country Corporation and leased to DETCOG.
They will close the Jasper office on Dec. 6 and move over that weekend, Hunt said. They will be open by the following Monday.
Much of their staff has been working in Lufkin over the past month or so, but not in the new facility. Hunt said the phone numbers will remain the same as they were in Jasper.
DETCOG also approved amendments to the bylaws for the Criminal Justice Advisory Committee and the Emergency Preparedness Task Force. This would allow them more leeway to establish a quorum and make decisions during certain circumstances.
Hunt also announced that Judge Mark W. Allen, a member of DETCOG who was recently named the vice president of the Texas Association of Regional Councils, was promoted to president-elect. The president who was expected to lead this year was offered another leadership position that conflicted with the TARC and he passed on his spot.
