Lufkin home-school junior Jessica Schlaudt, 17, was named first in the state of Texas in the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ Voice of Democracy essay competition this weekend in Austin.
“I thought I was going to fall fall out of my chair when my name was called,” Jessica said. “It was such a total shock.”
The banquet began with a meet-and-greet with the other students in the competition, during which she was able to hear their essays. Jessica said the other students’ essays were amazing, and she couldn’t quite wrap her mind around winning.
Once the banquet began, they announced the state winners of the Teacher of the Year and Patriot’s Pen awards.
“The Voice of Democracy was the very last (to be announced),” she said. “They count up from 10 to first, and I was very nervous the whole time. I kept expecting the next one to be my name, and it never was.”
However, when the time came for her to read her speech, she didn’t have time to be nervous, she said.
The Voice of Democracy competition challenges high school students to write an essay on a prompt about patriotism. Last year, Jessica placed eighth in state.
This year’s prompt was, “What Makes America Great?” She chose to write about how America is distinguished from other nations.
“Each year, the competition really forces me to think about the topic and really put good thoughts into my essay,” she said. “This year’s topic, especially, opened my eyes to how blessed we are as a nation.”
It is really amazing how free America is compared to other countries, Jessica said. The banquet’s main speaker, National Junior Vice Commander-in-Chief Matthew “Fritz” Mihelcic, reiterated her sentiment as he spoke about fleeing from a Communist country.
“Sometimes we forget,” Jessica said. “We just go along thinking this is how everybody lives, and it’s not. We don’t realize how blessed we are with our freedom.”
Each student who wins his or her state competition received a $10,000 scholarship and was invited to attend the national competition in Washington, D.C.
Jessica said the competition has taught her much, and she understands that it is not just a competition but a platform for students to put forth their views. She said she was challenged to make sure what she wrote was what she believed because there is so much power in the written word.
For those who are interested in challenging themselves and entering a competition like Voice of Democracy, Jessica said:
“Think about it deeply, find out what you believe about it before you start to write about it, and put your heart into it,” she said.
“Don’t just slap something down on paper. Try to really do your best, and it will send you a long way.”
