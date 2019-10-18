The Knights of Columbus Council 1492 presented a check for $25,000 to the Monastery of the Infant Jesus on Thursday morning.
The check is the second donation from the local council going toward updating the facility’s air conditioning and heating system. That outdated system has a boiler from the 1950s and requires a refrigerant that is no longer made.
In addition, that system only allowed the dorms to be either cold or warm, while the proposed new system would allow the nuns the ability to control the heating or cooling in each of the individual rooms.
Charity committee member Eddie Kupec said the Knights went into action when they heard the monastery needed to update their air conditioning.
“One thing led to another, and we provided the seed money for their air conditioner,” he said.
While the first check presentation kicked off the statewide campaign, Thursday’s check presentation should raise almost all the necessary funds for the project, he said.
The sisters said they were grateful and humbled by the Knights’ generosity.
“The Knights have been wonderful to us for many years,” said Sister Mary Margaret, prioress of the monastery. “They’ve been coming 36 years now, every Christmas morning. They give up their time with their families, bring their grill and make our Christmas dinner for us.”
The Monastery of the Infant Jesus is a community of cloistered Dominican nuns “called by God to a life of total consecration,” their website reads. The nuns spend most of their day in prayer, only leaving the monastery grounds for medical reasons or to pick up groceries when needed.
One of the nuns is praying 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and Kupec said the Knights just love the sisters because “they are just good people.”
“Over the years, we’ve developed a relationship with them, and they’re all very dear to us,” he said.
The Knights of Columbus is the world’s largest Catholic fraternal service organization. Much of their fundraising comes through bingo events.
The charitable committee — made up of Kupec, Tim Allen, John Guerrero, George Wing and Garland Picou — makes recommendations on where to donate the funds they raise, and then the rest of the Knights vote, with a 51% majority ruling.
“We love Lufkin,” Sister Mary Margaret said. “Whenever there is a need in Lufkin, the people always come together for it. We have really found that to be true in several different circumstances.”
