Michelle Green, executive director of Junior Achievement of Angelina County, has resigned to accept a position with JAUSA.
JA is a nonprofit youth development organization dedicated to providing activity-based learning programs for kindergarten through high school classrooms. Green served as the executive director for eight years.
“I am proud to have led the Junior Achievement District Office of Angelina County for almost eight years,” she said. “During this time, I worked closely with our wonderful advisory board members, with great educators and with incredible volunteers to advance JA’s mission. As hard as it is to step down, I am very excited to also announce that I have accepted a position with Junior Achievement USA as its senior director of Training and Organizational Initiatives effective July 1.”
When Green first came to JA on a part-time basis, she didn’t know much about the organization, she said. Being able to be in the classroom connecting with students as the light bulb goes off has been wonderful, she said.
“I have learned to value the skills that are needed that perhaps the students are not learning at school or at home,” she said. “JA and its volunteers step in and just have that passion to make sure that our students are equipped.”
From how to dress for an interview to how to build a budget, Green has been directly involved with curriculum and programming that impact students for the rest of their lives in Angelina County.
In her new position, Green will be able to continue to serve with local JA efforts as she works from home and travels, leading the functional training efforts across JAUSA.
“In this role, I will help with the processes that will support JA areas across the USA,” Green said. “It’s going to be fun to take my experiences that I have learned here, whether its working with boards or fundraising or program implementation, and putting them into action and sharing those best practices across JA’s area in the U.S.”
The next executive director has not yet been named.
For more information on JA of Angelina County, visit juniorachievementangelinacounty.org.
