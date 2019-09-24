Authorities believe the person accused of assaulting a Lufkin police officer late Saturday may be a minor.
Lufkin police on Monday morning posted an update on the incident that left Detective Ron Stubblefield with a broken arm.
“At this time, we do believe that we will be dealing with a juvenile suspect,” the update states.
The identity of juveniles, those under the age of 17, is protected under section 58.104 of the Texas Family Code. If the suspect in the assault is a juvenile, the case will be turned over to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.
Stubblefield was assaulted while working security at the Lufkin Cinemark, according to a Lufkin police report. Staff at the theater had asked him to ask a group of 20 or so people to leave because they were recording the film “Downton Abbey” and acting disruptive, the report stated.
Stubblefield made contact with the group, and a black male, described as 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10 with a thin build and wearing a white hoodie, bumped into him, the report stated. A confrontation occurred and the male forced Stubblefield to the ground, breaking his arm near the elbow, according to the report. The suspect fled afterward.
Stubblefield was transferred to an out-of-town hospital Monday morning for surgery to his broken arm.
Those with information on the man’s identify are asked to call LPD at 633-0356. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS. A tip that leads to the arrest of the man may be eligible for a cash reward.
