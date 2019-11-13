Lufkin ISD and the Nuestras Madres hosted Evento en Español to engage Spanish speakers in the community.
The theme of the event was FIESTA — Familias que Inspiran Estudiantes a Ser Talentosos y Avanzados — Families that Inspire Students To Be Talented and Advanced.
Nuestras Madres and the Evento en Español have been around for about five years now. Group president Elizabeth Lopez said the district felt like there was a need to provide a place for Spanish speakers.
“Sometimes parents attend school events, and they’re in Spanish, so they don’t understand or they have to rely on their child,” Lopez said. “The parents are so appreciative of this event. I enjoy being able to educate parents and connect with them.”
In the 2017-18 school year, 41.3% of students at Lufkin ISD were Hispanic, according to the Texas Education Agency. Superintendent Lynn Torres started her career at Lufkin ISD as a Spanish teacher at the high school. She said it is important to connect with the Spanish-speaking community to build trust.
“Lots of times, you trust people more when the language is not a barrier,” Torres said. “I think if parents see us go to the extra effort to do something for them in their native language, then they’re more respectful and trusting of the school. And then they also know that they have a familiar face they can come to if they have a question or a problem.”
The event began with a welcome from Torres followed by a musical performance of “La Pulga de San Jose,” “La Vibora de la Mar” and “Que Llueva” by the students at Burley Primary.
Lead music teacher Katie Marshall said the students learned teamwork, listening and participation skills through preparing for this event. Seven-year-old Alyssa Jaimes said she was excited to perform and loved the songs because she had never performed them before.
Alyssa’s father, Lalo Jaimes, said he thought it was great that the district would host this event, and he is proud that the students are learning about their history.
“You can’t lose your heritage,” Jaimes said. “It’s a part of you forever, and you can’t change that. We have to learn from each other.”
The Communities Cinco de Mayo Board then spoke, and three Lufkin Middle School students then performed a dance together.
“I love to perform and make people smile,” sixth-grader Bailey Clifton said.
“We like to show people our talents,” sixth-grader Alexis Hults said.
Nuestras Madres members Irma Herrera and Yaneth Clifton helped organize the dancers.
“We wanted to help our students do something for our community,” Clifton said.
“We wanted to be a bridge between home and school,” Herrera said. “We want people to feel like they can be a part of the school.”
After the group performances, parents broke out into different sessions. They could choose three of the following: college and financial assistance, question and answer time with an immigration lawyer, information on the GEAR UP grant program, helping your student succeed in school, when technology doesn’t help, and how screen time affects a child’s brain development.
Nuestras Madres member Letisia Solis helped host the session on how screen time affects a child’s brain development, and she said it was important to her to host because many parents give their children their phones or tablets without realizing that there are negative effects associated with screen time at certain points in a child’s development.
“Our speech pathologist was talking about this, and I thought it would be a great topic for our parents,” Solis said. “She is also going to come up with some pointers about speech and when to be concerned about speech.”
