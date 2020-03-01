The fifth annual Boots, Best Buddies and BBQ is on tap for Saturday.
Proceeds will go to the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter vetting fund, which gives the shelter money to take care of the medical issues their intakes so often need. The funds also will help bring awareness to the plight of Angelina County’s homeless animals, Molly James, event organizer and local animal advocate, said.
“The first event was organized after the staff and volunteers noticed that there was a need for medical assistance for the injured or sick animals coming to Kurth,” James said.
“As Kurth is an open intake shelter for all of Angelina County, and accepts up to several thousand homeless or lost animals a year, their intake often results in seeing animals come in that have been injured or are ill.”
James realized that opening up more money for the shelter would make more animals adoptable. Since they’ve begun fundraising for the vetting fund, she said they’ve helped countless animals find forever homes.
“Often their conditions may require just a minimal amount of treatment, while others have had more serious injuries and have had to have amputations or surgeries to lead a normal and happy life,” she said. “With this fund in place, they are afforded the care they badly need.”
She said skeptics should contact the shelter themselves to see just how much of an impact it’s had on their intakes.
The event will feature a dance from 6:30-10 p.m., raffles, a silent auction, a dessert auction, the VetaPet Tree and Texas Size Selfies.
“Every year our Boots fundraiser is special in that it provides the community a chance to not only enjoy your evening, but together we are all working for one cause and one hope — to make a difference for the life of our animals,” James said.
“When we can accept that their lives are truly in our hands, then work for their common good, positive results will follow, and these animals will finally know what love is.”
