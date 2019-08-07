A fire and life safety company that has expanded into Texas has acquired two Lufkin companies.
In a press release, SFP Holding Inc announced its subsidiary, A-1 National Fire Co., a member of Summit Companies (Summit) finished the purchase of Southern Supply Inc. and PAW Security LLC dba United Security Services.
Summit and its subsidiaries focus on fire and life safety, such as fire extinguishers, fire alarms, security monitoring and industrial/vehicle suppression systems.
“Southern Supply is in a niche market and fits nicely into Summit’s expansion strategy for the Houston area,” said SFP Holding CEO Jeff Evrard in a press release. “Through the leadership of Jeff Anderson, Southern Supply has developed a one-of-a-kind fire and life safety business offering an array of services. Moreover, Jeff has built an amazing team that we quickly realized would align extremely well with Summit’s team and our core values.
“United Security Services, owned by Charles ‘Bud’ Parham, is a professional fire alarm and security business. With an impeccable record for customer service, we quickly realized Summit could expand its fire alarm and security business in the Houston and greater Lufkin area by acquiring the business. Bud’s approach to his business and professional involvement with his team are second to none. Bud has an amazing work ethic and we are proud to have the United Security team become an integral part of our Texas expansion.”
In addition to Texas, Summit currently operates in numerous states such as Arizona, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wisconsin. It is owned by CI Capital Partners.
