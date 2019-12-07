Hundreds visited the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center Friday night for the first night of Old Town Bethlehem.
The event, hosted by First United Methodist Church, will continue from 6-8 tonight. Its goal is to take East Texans on a journey into the life and times of the birth of Jesus of Nazareth as Mary and Joseph travel to Bethlehem for the Census.
As you enter, you are greeted with the smell of oils and spices and the sound of many wooden flutes and the singing of the Hora dancers in Hebrew. You start your journey by signing your name to the Census records and passing the well.
The Census records on Friday showed that visitors weren’t all hailing from Angelina County. Several families and groups came from Hemphill, San Augustine, Joaquin and Galveston.
Droves of families passed exhibits of actors in period garb acting as blacksmiths, potters, bakers, fish merchants, synagogue rabbis and beggars.
Carmen Armendariz and her 11-year-old daughter Isabella Calzadilla visited Old Town Bethlehem for the first time Friday. Isabella said the experience was amazing.
“I like the instruments because they had a lot, and I liked how they made it, and they gave us flutes,” Isabella said. “I saw how people were and what they wore, and we learned a new word — ‘Shalom.’ It means ‘blessings.’”
“This is the first time here for us, and I like it,” Armendariz said. “It’s like a big theater. It’s nice. We can transport into another time, another culture.”
Eleven-year-old Aaron Hollinger said the experience really made him think about how hard life must have been back then compared to modern times.
“Now all we have to do is go to the store and buy phones to communicate,” Aaron said. “And we have cars. Back then they either had to ride a donkey or a camel or walk.”
“Now we have cars and bikes,” 9-year-old Bryan Hollinger said.
Five-year-old Charlotte Hollinger said she had fun dying a string purple — her favorite color — at one booth, but she was excited to find the instrument booth.
“We wanted to do something family-wise,” Jason Hollinger said. “We wanted to see the story (of Jesus’ birth) and what it was like — to see it and experience it, appreciate it and walk in their footsteps.”
The experience exhibited how families used to operate and how each person had a role, Hollinger said.
Al Charanza volunteered to play the role of the beggar with leprosy.
“I think (Old Town Bethlehem) really takes people back to the time when Christ was born and what it might have been like — to be in a crowd, to have to do a Census, to pay a tax, to learn in a synagogue, to see what it might have been like,” he said.
Charanza said his goal was to give back to the community and help them experience the coming of Christmas. In his role as the beggar, Charanza said he has seen the generosity of people.
“Even those who have no money will pray for me,” he said. “People are willing to give, to be kind, and they’re not afraid.”
Even children have approached him to pray with him, he said.
