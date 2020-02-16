The filing period to run in Angelina County’s municipal elections ended Friday.
Two positions are open on the Lufkin City Council. Incumbent Rocky Thigpen filed for his Ward 5 seat. Todd Stracener and Trent Burfine both filed for the Ward 6 position, which is currently held by Sarah Murray, who decided not to seek reelection.
There are also two open seats on the Lufkin school district board of trustees. Those positions currently are held by Kristi Gay and Andra Self. Gay, Self, Kendrick Morris and Dr. Michael Arnold filed for that election.
Three seats on the Angelina College Board of Trustees are open this year. Position 5 is currently held by Joe Deason. Position 6 is currently held by Hilary Haglund Walker. Position 7 is currently held by Jay Shands.
Deason and Haglund filed for reelection. Curtis W. Fenley II and Betsy Janet Mijares have filed for Position 7.
The Diboll City Council has several seats open this year. Lewis Ivey, Sam Glass and Trey Wilkerson have all filed to run for mayor.
Luis Maldonado filed for District 2, incumbent Benita Sheffield Duffield filed for District 3, incumbent Daniel Lopez filed for District 4 and incumbent Charles Moses Sr. filed for At Large Place 6.
The Diboll school district has three at-large positions open. Incumbents Ronnie Coleman and Roy Salazar have filed for reelection, while incumbent Wilkerson opted to run for mayor.
Newcomers Nathan Terrell, Laurel Hendrick Youngblood, Sandy Crager, Ana Castillo and Dave Martinez have filed for election.
The Central school board has two positions open for election this year. Position 1 is occupied by Paula Bailey. Position 2 is occupied by Tim Sprinkle.
Michelle McAdams and Bobby Smith filed for Position 1. Andy Brown, Kirsten Redd and Josh Martin filed for Position 2.
Hudson ISD will have three board positions open this year. Position 2 is currently held by Regan McClenny. Position 4 was recently vacated by Sam Huffstetler. Position 5 is currently held by Richard Jones.
McClenny filed for reelection. Aimee Slusher filed to fill Huffstetler’s place, while former board member Kent Walker filed for Position 5. All three are running unopposed.
The Hudson City Council has three positions open this year. Mayor Robert Smith filed for reelection, as did Terry Taliaferro and George Knight. All three are running unopposed.
Huntington ISD has two positions open. Position 1 is currently held by Jody Mitchell, and Position 7 is currently held by Bill Stewart.
Mitchell filed for reelection and is running unopposed as of late Friday. Newcomers Travis Davidson, Bradley Stringer and Jake Stanbery filed for Position 7 as of late Friday.
The Huntington City Council has three positions open. Only incumbents filed.
The Zavalla school district has two open board seats this year. Caryl Carrell and Jamie Dykes currently serve on the board. As of late Friday, Carrell and newcomers Chris Runnels, Chris Wade and Reagan Rash have filed for the election.
The Zavalla City Council has three seats open this year. Mayor Carlos Guzman filed for reelection. Richard Brunk, Stacey Marshall, Randall Dykes and Joy Stanley Yarbrough are running for the council seats. Those two spots currently are held by Marshall and Dykes.
Wells ISD has three positions open. Incumbents T. Wayne Montes, Donnie Carver and Steven Monday have filed for reelection as well as newcomers Phillip Jones and Kelly Collins.
The Burke City Council has three seats open this year. Paul Mettlen, Charlotte Carter and Ricky Morris all filed for reelection and are running unopposed.
