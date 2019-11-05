This week’s weather forecast calls for mostly clear skies, although there is a chance of showers throughout the week.
A 20% chance of showers is possible this morning, coupled with patchy fog before 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office. This afternoon’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, which will become partly cloudy heading into the evening. The high today should be 72 with the low around 55.
Wednesday’s forecast is clearer with a mostly sunny day and mostly cloudy night, coupled with a high near 76 and a low around 58.
Showers are more likely Thursday, with a 40% chance in the morning and 70% chance in the afternoon and night. The high Thursday is 70 and the low is around 48.
Friday’s forecast indicates a 30% chance of showers before noon, then a mostly cloudy day with a high near 55, and a party cloudy night with a low around 38.
The weekend forecast calls for mostly clear days and sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. The high Saturday is 60 and the low is around 43. Sunday’s high should be near 64.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.