An Overton man pleaded guilty to a charge of injury to a child and received a 10-year prison sentence Friday afternoon.
Mark Anthony Valentine, 27, made his plea Friday afternoon before state District Judge Bob Inselmann, who sentenced Valentine to 10 years in prison and ordered him to have no further contact with the child.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Valentine on Feb. 17. His attorney, Al Charanza, said the arrest was made after a third party made a call to the Huntington Police Department to report an injured child the day before the arrest.
Upon arriving, officers spoke with the child’s mother, and sent her and her child to the hospital. Valentine was not at the scene; ACSO picked him up later.
Valentine was suspected of beating the child with a belt that had a belt buckle attached. The child had red marks on the back and rear.
Valentine has been in the Angelina County Jail since his arrest. He also was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the same crime, but that charge was dropped after he pleaded guilty to the injury to a child charge, Charanza said.
