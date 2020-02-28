Dr. Steven H. Kelder spoke to Coalition members about the dangers and warning signs of vaping during the annual Drug-Free Business Partnership Luncheon Thursday afternoon at Crown Colony Country Club.
Kelder is a professor at the University of Texas Health and is the co-director of the Michael & Susan Dell Center for Healthy Living. He has more than 20 years experience in design and evaluation of child and adolescent research with an emphasis on interventions designed for promotion of physical activity and healthy eating, obesity prevention and substance use prevention.
“Thank you all for inviting me and The Coalition to tell you probably more than you wanted to know about e-cigarettes,” Kelder said. “I’ve been working in this for about six years, so let me tell you what I know.”
Educating the community about e-cigarettes and vaping can be difficult, Kelder said. Many different e-cigarettes resemble everyday items like flash drives and markers. However, it is important for the community to know what it is up against, he said.
If a child’s parents or friends use e-cigarettes, they are more likely to use them. If there is a mentally ill individual in the family, if the family is disadvantaged or if the student is a dropout, it is more likely that the child will use e-cigarettes, Kelder said.
In addition, being employed or affluent, athletic, having low or high academic achievement and more have been linked to e-cigarette use.
“What this means is that e-cigarettes are pretty much across the spectrum,” Kelder said. “I just want to raise the awareness that this is with the quote-on-quote ‘good kids’ in school, too.”
The American Heart Association will soon be launching a major campaign against e-cigarettes because they could be linked to heart disease, Kelder said.
He said e-cigarettes have an effect on the cardiovascular system, respiratory system and immune system.
“There’s pathways (in the brain) which have been well studied, proven and shown that nicotine is dependent-forming,” Kelder said. “There were a lot of arguments from people in the industry saying nicotine is not really addictive; it’s just like coffee — people get addicted to caffeine.
“But no, it’s not just like that. It works very differently, and the result of that — with mothers who smoke during pregnancy or kids who are exposed at a young age — are kids who start using nicotine products have a reduced impulse control, deficits in attention and cognition, and mood disorders.”
Kelder works with an organization called Catch My Breath that looks closely at the science around e-cigarettes and creates programming for fifth- through 10th-graders. Some of the schools in Angelina County have started using the programming.
Kelder encouraged the community to stay persistent in the fight against tobacco and nicotine.
“If you just tell your kids that e-cigarettes are bad, it’s not enough. You need to be a little more direct,” Kelder said. “It’s not pestering, it’s parenting.”
The city of Lufkin was named the Drug-Free Business of the Year by board member Koshy Alexander for its work in encouraging its employees to quit tobacco and promote a drug- and alcohol-free community.
“Previously, city workers who used to use tobacco were required to pay an additional monthly health insurance fee,” Alexander said. “The city waived the fee if the employee completed an online cessation program.
“Recognizing that the online cessation program was not effective enough and in an effort to more fully support their employees, the city reached out to The Coalition for additional assistance.”
Now, in order to waive the additional monthly fee, employees will have to attend an in-person four-session cessation program with a trained Coalition facilitator using the Fresh Start curriculum from the American Cancer Society.
“Research shows that nicotine is one of the hardest addictions to break, but quit attempts are much more successful if they are combined with a variety of methods including online support, phone counseling, nicotine replacement therapy and most importantly in-person small group cessation,” Alexander said.
The first two small groups are completing their small groups this month.
