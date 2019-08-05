Timber Creek Church continued its annual free backpack event for children in the Lufkin community on Sunday.
Timber Creek’s Outreach Dream Team, led by Alvin Vander Leest, had 600 backpacks with various school supplies ready to go for students leaving each service.
Vander Leest explained the Dream Team’s motivation for putting the event on each year as “just to help people. It gets tough for people, and it’s a good way to help and to get people connected to the church.”
After the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services, families were able to easily register to pick out backpacks just outside the church doors. There were piles of bags in varying colors and styles. There was something for everyone.
The slogan of Timber Creek Church is “A Church Anyone Can Come To,” and Vander Leest elaborated, saying it is where all members of the community are encouraged to “find and follow Jesus.”
Aligning with their slogan, the church’s Outreach Dream Team saw their backpack giveaway event as beneficial in more ways than one. It allowed them to help fill a need in their community tangibly and also spiritually. Vander Leest explained it as a “connection to community and a connection to God.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.