A tropical disturbance moving in from the Gulf of Mexico may bring several inches of rain to Angelina County throughout the week.
Southeast Texas may see rainfall as the slow moving disturbance, named Tropical Storm Imelda, brings moisture to the area, according to the National Weather Service.
Southeast Texas has a moderate risk of excessive rainfall and an elevated possibility of flash flooding during the storm, according to the Weather Prediction Center.
Rainfall in an amount of three to four inches is forecast further inland in the Angelina County region, according to the NWS.
Imelda made landfall in Texas Tuesday afternoon.
Today’s forecast has a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. and 70% chance afterward. The high is 87 and the low is around 73. Thursday’s chance of storms is also 70% throughout the day with a high near 85 and a low around 71.
By Friday, the forecast begins to clear somewhat, with a somewhat lower 40% chance of storms throughout the day and a high near 86 with a low around 70. The chance of storms is forecast at 20% after 2 p.m. Saturday with a high near 88 and a low around 70. Sunday’s forecast is clear with a high near 89 and a low around 70.
