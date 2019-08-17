Angelina County’s jobless rate rose in July while Lufkin’s rate stayed the same when compared to June’s unemployment rate, according to figures released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission.
Lufkin’s unemployment rate stayed at 4% from June to July — .8% higher than the historic low of May 2019.
This rate is .7% lower than last year’s jobless rate of 4.7%. It reflects a similar rate to what was seen at the spring and end of 2018. However, the rise follows familiar trends for the end of summer in Lufkin.
Lufkin’s total labor force dropped to 14,890 people from June to July. The number of jobless dropped by one person in that time.
Angelina County’s unemployment rate rose to 4.3%. It is .3% lower than last year’s rate of 4.6%.
The county’s total unemployed also grew from June to July. There are 1,537 people unemployed in the county. The labor force fell from 35,927 people to 34,343.
Texas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady to 3.4% and is lower than the U.S. unemployment rate of 3.7%, which also did not change from June to July.
Texas’ civilian labor force stayed above 14 million — but still dropped by almost 40,000 people — and the number of unemployed is 475,808 people.
“It is remarkable and a testament to the strength of our industries that Texas continues to maintain a historic low unemployment rate of 3.4%,” said Ruth R. Hughs, the TWC chair and commissioner representing employers. “Our economy remains strong as a result of the continuing growth of our Texas employers and our thriving industries.”
Annual employment growth for Texas was 2.3% in July.
