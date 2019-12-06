Dozens of East Texans attended the Department of Veterans Affairs biannual town hall meeting at the Charles Wilson VA Outpatient Clinic on Thursday.
Many of the topics discussed regarded individual concerns that could be solved on an individual basis and with the help of the VA team. But it also offered the regional leadership team a chance to look into what concerns are not being addressed and that could lead to national policy adjustments, regional VA Director Francisco Vazquez said.
“The goal of this town hall was to get feedback directly from our veterans, their relatives or family members on things we’re doing well, so we can build on them, and things we can do better,” he said. “It’s so we can look at things through their eyes.”
While the sampling of veterans who showed up to speak was small compared to the number the facility serves, Vazquez believes it’s important to continue to open lines of communication and give whatever opportunity there is available for people to be heard.
Anthony Cordel, a U.S. Navy veteran from Beaumont who served from 1996 to 2001 and was medically discharged, came to this meeting to take another chance to speak directly with Vazquez. He said he struggled to convey his concerns correctly at the Beaumont town hall and wanted to make sure someone heard him, he said.
“I’m regularly seen in the Beaumont clinic and attended that town hall,” he said. “Due to my frustrations, I did not articulate very well, so I came here. And I was curious about the differentiation between the two and the information given.”
Cordel has been given the run-around for treatment over the last 15 months, he said. He has struggled to find a physician who will treat him or getting the help he needs at his local VA clinic. Within the last few months, he learned that if he was put on his wife’s insurance he could receive the help he needed right away, and didn’t believe that was acceptable.
“What does that show for our veterans, because if that’s happening for one, how many others is that happening to?” he asked.
He said he was able to speak better, but didn’t believe they gave him legitimate answers to his problems. He was waiting in a line to speak directly with Vazquez one-on-one to maybe begin a better process. Cordel has also begun speaking with U.S. Rep. Brian Babin directly to look at what national changes can be made to help.
Anything they can take to the national level, Vazquez said they would in a weekly phone conference they hold with the national branch. Otherwise, they connected people with team members to begin resolving conflicts that they could answer on a regional level.
The team also offers different opportunities for feedback through surveys and by providing liaisons in each clinic who will relay the information. Vazquez said he wanted any and all types of feedback and promised it was being read regularly regardless of the forum.
