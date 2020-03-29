The community of Wells came about during a time of industrial growth, and its history is intrinsically tied to the blossoming of the railroad.
Wells began in 1885 alongside the Kansas & Gulf Short Line Railroad, a line built by convict labor contracted from the Texas State Penitentiary in Rusk. It was named for Maj. E.H. Wells, a civil engineer for the railroad, according to “Cherokee County History,” written in 1986 by the Cherokee County Historical Commission.
The closest communities were Shook’s Bluff on the Neches River to the west that began before the Civil War and Cheeseland in the extreme northern end of Angelina County.
“A rumor is that any convict who died on the job from the heat or other cause was buried in the roadbed,” the book states.
The welcoming of the first train through the Wells station was a big to-do. People came from miles around in ox-drawn wagons, buggies, on foot and on horseback. Eventually a barbecue was held each year to celebrate the first train.
The line was extended to Lufkin the next year.
Most early Wells homes had boards laid on as a roof with poles to hold the shingles in place, according to the book “Between Two Rivers: a History of Wells, Texas,” written by John N. Cravens in 1974. Many houses became roofless as a result of windstorms and “boisterous activities” like public dances.
The book gives an account of Bertie Ruby Falvey speaking of the stories told by her grandmother Middie Adline Hester Dowdle of the social life of Wells in the 1880s.
“In the early days when people married, they would give big dinners or suppers. This happened at the bride’s home. This also took place at the groom’s home the next day with a dinner called the infair dinner,” Falvey wrote. “Grandmother Dowdle made most of the cakes for the weddings in the community and helped decorate the tables. She cooked the cakes on the fireplace.”
Dresses for babies were so long at this time they reached the floor when the mother held them, Falvey wrote. Farmers who had timber would make a game out of clearing their land by inviting 40 or 50 men for log rollings followed by a big dance.
“Some would get a little ‘tite’ and the party would end up with three or four fights,” Falvey wrote.
Ladies were very modest during this time and rode side saddle with a long riding skirt over their dresses that was about a foot longer than their dresses.
Many African Americans have lived in Wells since slavery times, Cravens wrote. Wiley Thompson owned the most slaves in 1860, according to the U.S. Census. After slaves were freed thanks to the Civil War, some refused to leave. Some eventually migrated to the Ben Warner place north of Wells. Some former slave owners helped people buy property after they left.
The Wells Negro Public School in the 1920s was a two-story unpainted combination school-church and lodge hall on the present site of the Wells Chapel Baptist Church. They were given discarded publicly owned textbooks from the white school.
“The Wells colored school-church-and-lodge hall combination began leaning like the Tower of Pisa and finally collapsed during a summer vacation time,” Cravens wrote. “Then the children attended school in the home of Frank Selman or a nearby neighbor.
“After that year, the children were transported to a nearby colored school until 1964 when the Wells Public School was integrated. At present, Oliver Bradley, a Negro, teaches mathematics and science in the integrated Wells Public School. Thank God at last for giving his Wells Negro children equality in educational opportunities.”
Comer and Fairris, the post office and general store opened by Wenzel Hillenkamp (formerly of Cheeseland), and the Farmers Alliance Store were the first stores in Wells, according to “Cherokee County History.”
Sidney Lane worked at the Alliance Store before going to medical school and becoming a prominent physician. The first physician in Wells was Dr. J.C. Falvey, who practiced medicine at Shook’s Bluff and Cheeseland before the beginning of Wells. Falvey was the first to build a home in Wells in 1885.
The first saloon was owned by Howard Richardson, but Alliance was eventually purchased and turned into a saloon, as well — until it was purchased and again turned into a general store.
Boarders could stay at John L. and Alma Lane Bailey’s place, but the first hotel was built in 1890 by Bud Brewer on the site of what would later become a Dairy Queen.
Most Wells farmers hauled their cotton to Nacogdoches in ox-drawn wagons and sold it to Meyer and Schmidt for three cents a pound.
For many years, a camp of 3,000 prisoners about three miles west of Wells produced charcoal to feed the iron furnaces at the Texas State Penitentiary in Rusk, according to “Cherokee County History.”
“Charcoaling pits were located every 200 or 300 yards on the tram line from Wells to the prison camp,” the book states. “Prison breaks were numerous because of the undesirable situation at the Wells camp, where the most troublesome prisoners of the state of Texas were housed.”
Despite the contribution to the local economy, officials and guards at the camp did not rate very highly socially in Wells, “Between Two Rivers” reads. Mothers told their young daughters not to speak to prison workers even though they might be spoken to by the men.
“The last and most-rememebered incident of the Wells coaling camp history was the murder of Dr. A.F. Drury, a 37-year-old dentist, by George C. King on the tram road between Wells and the prison camp,” according to ‘’Cherokee County History.’’
“Between Two Rivers” states that King was a tall, light-haired clean-shaven man. He was accused of killing his father, mother, four brothers and two sisters and then burning their home near Cookeville in Titus County in 1888, but he was never prosecuted for the crime.
He was put in the prison camp for stealing some mules. He killed Drury in 1894 after he was released. The book said King was most likely trying to get to the prison camp paymaster, whom Drury looked quite alike. King was later executed for his crime.
When the prison camp left Wells, it left a bit of a hole. But a few shops and churches remained.
The Methodist Episcopal Church had its beginning in 1875 when Republic of Texas Army veteran bachelor James H. Bowman offered W.D. Lewis Sr. 100 acres of land if he would establish a Methodist church at Mount Hope, now a cemetery. The church was moved to Wells in 1885 after the railroad came.
Wells’ first school was held in the Methodist church after its removal from Mount Hope. It was on the site of the present Primitive Baptist Church building. Sometime before 1917, a brick two-story building was erected on the present location of the public schools, and another one of the same type was built on the ruins of the original building.
The Rube Sessions Memorial Library was established out of the generosity of “Rube” Sessions and family, who moved to Wells in 1890.
People enjoyed watching planes fly over Wells during WWII, according to “Between Two Rivers.”
The first plane to land at Wells was in 1919 or 1920 in John Bailey’s pasture. The principal of the public school allowed the students to leave to see the plane. Several planes landed in Wells after that, allowing rides for a charge.
The first Wells citizen to own and pilot an airplane was John Francis Sessions. He returned from WWII after serving as a pilot.
One afternoon in 1946, he and Herbert Odum were putting on a stunt performance with several hundred people in attendance when one of the wings of the plane collapsed, causing them to crash.
They both died, and Cravens wrote that Sessions’ father Bill said, “John, I told you that plane would get you,” when he saw his son’s body.
Itinerant shows of various types came to Wells, and the first circus (the Barnum & Bailey Show) came to Wells in 1889. The most popular performers during Cravens’ childhood were Charlie Chaplin, Fatty Arbuckle and Mary Pickford.
The first and only silent theater was built and operated in the early 1920s by John McWhorter and James C. Rowan.
“The movie business in Wells was a poor-paying project because the rental of the films was expensive and many people preferred to go to Alto or Lufkin to see a show,” Cravens wrote.
The First State Bank of Wells was started in 1913. It experienced a number of bank robberies during its existence. On Sunday night, Jan. 12, 1930, robbers failed to get into the bank vault but took approximately $100 in pennies from the tellers’ cages.
“When the cashier opened the bank building the next morning, he found it full of smoke,” Cravens wrote. “He noted that entrance to the bank had been gained by tunneling through the brick wall. A blowtorch was used to cut into the money safe after it had been turned over on its side.”
In 1936, a man carrying a briefcase came into the bank at 4 p.m. while Eugene Bailey and Leone Childers were putting in the bank order to leave for the day. The man pretended to be an insurance adjuster and said he needed additional information about his claimant.
“Then Bailey invited him to come to his desk near the back of the bank and the teller’s cage,” Cravens wrote. “When the bandit came near Bailey, he stuck a gun against his stomach and said, ‘This is a hold-up.’”
Tom Warner, the vice president of the bank, and his daughter Norma drove up to the bank at this time. The bandit locked Tom, Bailey and Childers in the vault and escaped with $3,500. Norma eventually came inside and helped them out.
Several months later, the FBI arrested 30-year-old Charles O’Keith for the crime. The money was returned thanks to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the “Rusk Cherokeean” published an extra addition of the newspaper to tell about the robbery, ridiculing Bailey for getting locked in his own vault.
Bailey eventually became president of the bank.
Notable businesses in Wells included Boles Food Market, Dairy Queen and J’s Food Mart. Other prominent businesses were Cravens-McCarty Feeds Inc, JR Grubbs Saw Co., Jesse Austin Insurance Agency, Eli’s Cafe, Medical Discount Pharmacy of Wells, Star CATV, Wells Lumber and Hardware Inc, Wells Nursing Home, JB Presnall Barber Shop, White Home and Auto, LE Thompson Garage, Johnson’s Garage, Ramsey McKnight’s Service Station, Emory Williamson Exxon Service Station, Rick’s Gulf Service Center, The Hair Hut, Community Grocery and Market, John and Rhea Country Mercantile, Wells Laundromat, Texas Power and Light Co., Lufkin Telephone Exchange and City of Alto Natural Gas Co.
From the very beginning in the Wells area, agriculture was the principal livelihood of the people. Even merchants, ministers and other types of workers lived on or owned farms, as well.
Wells farmers also have benefited through the years by receiving money from oil leases and oil and gas productions. The first well drilled for oil was on the farm of W.E. “Bill” Sessions around 1930, but the project was abandoned as a dry hole after a worker was killed.
The city was incorporated in 1932. Cravens wrote that the proposal was presented to the voters with the understanding that there would never be any city taxes. W.H. “Bill” Soinks wrote the charter and became the first mayor.
A city park was built and a Little League Baseball club was formed in the early 1950s. The first Wells fire truck was bought for $7,000 in 1961.
The city has made national news multiple times in its history, most notably for the murder of 74-year-old Myrtle Ruby and the formation of the Church of Wells.
“There is much to be said for the community life of this small town, which it is hoped will be preserved for many years to come,” Cravens wrote.
