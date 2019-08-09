HUDSON — The Hudson City Council on Thursday received an unmodified opinion of their 2017-18 fiscal year financials.
Kim Johnson from Todd, Haymaker & Johnson LLP professional tax and accounting firm presented their findings to the council.
“As in prior years, we are giving an unmodified, as in clean, opinion of the city,” she said.
The assets this year exceeded the liabilities, she said. There is $829,000 that is unencumbered and can be spent on any operation, and that is a positive, she said. They typically have a healthy unrestricted net position, she said.
The overall assets decreased by about $84,000 and the cash decreased by a little over $108,000, she said. Overall revenues increased by about $93,000, excluding grants.
They also approved the purchase of a new LED city hall sign to be placed at the city hall building. They’re purchasing it from AdFab signs for $47,000 on a five-year financial plan.
It will 12-feet high and feature a brightly lit LED display under the words “City of Hudson City Hall” in red. Hudson Mayor Robert Smith said it will fit well with the size of the new city building at the Old Trout House.
