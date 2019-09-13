Members of the Stephen F. Austin State University counseling department hosted a QPR suicide prevention training Thursday at Angelina College.
The Gatekeeper Training is meant to teach teachers and students how to recognize the signs of suicide in their loved ones and how to help them get help.
Jill Milem, director of counseling services, and counselor MacKenzie Enderwitz lead the seminar. They introduced QPR to SFA in 2007, and they said the effect has been evident in their student body.
“We started QPR in 2007, and before that we would typically see anywhere from one to three currently enrolled students each year complete a suicide,” Milem said. “After 2007 when we started doing QPR, I can think of two students who completed suicide while they were enrolled.”
That number may not account for students who completed suicide at home, she said.
The impetus for the decision to use QPR came from a student worker that committed suicide. Milem said the student, though active and well liked on campus, had worried his friends and teachers for some time. Then he seemed to make a dramatic recovery, and everyone was excited. However, that weekend he completed suicide, and an SFA dean came to the counseling department to find some sort of help.
“QPR is probably kind of a play on words with CPR,” Milem said. “I like to tell people that you are more likely to use your QPR skills than your CPR skills because you are much more likely to run into somebody who is having suicidal thoughts than you are to run into somebody who is having cardiac arrest.”
The two covered the need for suicide awareness and the leading causes of suicide. Depression and anxiety are the leading purveyors of suicide, Milem said, and they often see students at SFA dealing with depression and anxiety.
“Since you guys are in the counseling field, is it just me, or does it seem like every other person has an anxiety disorder these days,” Ashley Erb asked. “When I was growing up, you never heard about people having anxiety, and now it just seems like there is a whole generation of people who can’t deal with life.”
While the counselors didn’t have a definitive, one-reason answer, they did suggest it could have to do with changing times (the bachelor’s degree becoming more like the associate’s degree), the expectation of everyone to attend college regardless of its cost, rising debt and more.
In addition, they said it could be that the rates of anxiety are not increasing, but the awareness is increasing because culture is more readily willing to talk about anxiety and mental health.
The counselors gave a list of signs to watch out for including inexplicable stockpiling of weapons; moodiness, depression and hopelessness together; giving away prized possessions; sudden interest or disinterest in religion; unexplained anger, aggression and irritability; and more.
“It can be in females, too, but stereotypically males will exhibit depression in an angry, irritable, snippy way, so a lot of times it’s missed as being a jerk or having a problem,” Enderwitz said. “It’s really their way of exhibiting that something is wrong.
“But the thing about symptoms and signs of depression or suicide is that they are subjective. We listed off a bunch of topics, a bunch of situations that could happen, but what I want to challenge ya’ll to do, and I have to challenge myself to do as a counselor, is to be with them in that moment, even if you don’t understand why they’re upset.”
No matter what someone is going through, even it seems like something that isn’t that tragic, it means a lot to the person at the time, so treat them gently, she said.
The two spoke about the three steps to QPR:
*Question the individual’s desire or intent regarding suicide
*Persuade the person to seek and accept help
*Refer the person to appropriate resources
Benetha Jackson, an AC instructor, recalled a time when she had a student who listed “Bohemian Rhapsody” as the song she thought about when everything was going good.
“I ignored it until I went back and looked at what she wrote and thought about the words to ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’” Jackson said. “There were very subtle clues, so I asked her, and she said she was not only suicidal but homicidal.”
It was a wonder that she caught the clues, but she was so glad that she did, Jackson said. Milem commended her on being willing to take the step and ask.
At the end of the day, if you have to ask if you should ask, you should ask, Milem said.
“Your willingness to listen and to help can rekindle hope and make all the difference,” Milem said.
