Charles Wilson remains a larger-than-life figure in East Texas a decade after his death in part because the impact his lengthy political career, spanning from 1960-97, had on the growth of the region.
Wilson died on Feb. 10, 2010, after suffering from cardiopulmonary arrest. Ten years after his death, his legacy has left a large mark on Lufkin and Deep East Texas.
In 2010, longtime friend Buddy Temple told The Lufkin Daily News that Lufkin lost a giant when Wilson died. As a freshman congressman, Wilson could be thanked for establishing the Big Thicket Preserve, introducing the sales tax bill and creating the Public Utilities Commission, he said.
Wilson was born and raised in Trinity and entered the political scene as a teenager when he ran against a city council member who Wilson said had poisoned his dog.
He graduated from the Naval Academy in Annapolis, and served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy with active sea duty for three years as a gunnery officer on a destroyer and one year in the Pentagon with the Technical Intelligence branch of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He returned to East Texas to serve as the Diboll Lumber Yard manager before beginning his full career in politics in 1960.
He wouldn’t leave politics until 1997, when he retired after serving for nearly 40 years.
Wilson was known nationally as a playboy. He was nicknamed ‘‘Good Time’’ Charlie Wilson after three investigations by the House Ethics Committee — once for cocaine use in 1983, another for writing hot checks to the House bank in 1992 and, finally, for making illegal personal loans from his campaign account in 1995, Texas Monthly reported in 2004.
But in East Texas, many remember his name for what he brought to the community.
A 2007 proclamation from the city of Lufkin detailed the extent of Wilson’s impact. The city said that while serving as state representative, he could be thanked for exempting food, medicine and other essentials from sales tax and establishing more equal rights for women and minorities in the state.
While he represented the 2nd congressional district, he helped senior citizens access transit, Medicare and Social Security and he brought a fully staffed Veterans Administration clinic to East Texas.
“Charlie loved this nation and had deep respect and gratitude for the men and women who defended her; he was a force for veterans his entire career. Throughout his life, this was evident in his thoughts, words and deeds,” Dr. Anthony Zollo, Charles Wilson VA Outpatient Clinic director, said in 2010, shortly after Wilson’s passing.
“The VA is a richer organization because of Mr. Wilson. He will be deeply missed.”
The Lufkin Daily News reported that the satellite facility of Houston’s Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center was activated on April 29, 1991, because of Wilson’s efforts.
In 2009, the Charles Wilson VA Outpatient Clinic officially opened the doors of its new home on North John Redditt Drive, replacing the old clinic on Frank Avenue. It has since been recognized for its quality of care in the region and state.
Wilson helped local businesses grow, supplied hundreds of jobs for East Texans and brought more non-local businesses to the region. He was considered instrumental in bringing the Lockheed Martin PAC-3 missile program to Lufkin. The facility now employs hundreds of East Texans.
“He has been a strong supporter of Lockheed Martin and the defense industry in Lufkin and Angelina County,” Keith Johnson, a previous site director for Lufkin operations at Lockheed Martin, said.
The city also recognized him for his involvement in the nation’s defense during the Cold War, something he is well known for internationally. He was often recognized as a key player in U.S. efforts in Afghanistan, which ultimately resulted in the collapse of the Soviet Union.
The 2003 novel “Charlie Wilson’s War: The Extraordinary Story of the Largest Covert Operation in History” by ‘‘60 Minutes’’ producer George Crile III detailed the extent of Wilson’s role in providing assistance to the Afghan Mujahideen during the Soviet–Afghan War.
He is the only civilian to hold the CIA award as “Honored Colleague” and was also awarded the Afghan Freedom Medal.
“Therefore, be it resolved that the Mayor of the City of Lufkin declares this day, December 21, 2007, as Charlie Wilson Day,” a proclamation from the city read. “In honor of Charlie Wilson’s service to the people of our community, our state, our nation, and the world, with heartfelt thanks from all of us for his courage and leadership and friendship.”
