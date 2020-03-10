Late summer trial dates are projected for the cases of Angel Nunez and Keo’hse Holman.
Nunez, 28, and Holman, 31, are both charged with capital murder of a person under six years of age and other charges in the death of Holman’s 1-year-old son, Legend Adams, who died April 25, 2018.
Both appeared before state District Judge Paul White Monday during review hearings for their cases, which will be tried separately. During the status conference, District Attorney Joe Martin said the cases might be tried in July or August. Additionally, he said Nunez’s trial will likely be held first.
Scott Tatum is representing Nunez in his case and Al Charanza is representing Holman. Currently Martin is prosecuting, however he recently filed his resignation from his position. His last day in office will be March 31. Incoming district attorney Janet Cassels will determine who prosecutes the case going forward, Martin said.
Legend had no medical history before Nunez moved in with Holman’s family, according to her arrest affidavit. Afterward he sustained numerous injuries and made several visits to the hospital, to the point that CPS officials began an investigation.
Holman told investigators her child’s injuries were accidents, however, her other children said they witnessed Nunez harming Legend while Holman was away.
After the child’s death, Lufkin police interviewed Holman and Nunez, who said they were each applying for a job the day of Legend’s death and dropped the children off with a caretaker. At some point after Legend passed out and was taken to the hospital, Holman and Nunez later arrived at the hospital.
Holman became defensive and upset when told her son’s death was ruled a homicide, her warrant said. Nunez denied harming the child. Later in the day, Holman returned to LPD and said she had lied to cover for Nunez, according to police reports.
At this time, both remain in the Angelina County Jail.
