Local author Karen Norton has released her fourth book, titled “Caleb’s Kite.”
The book is Norton’s first exploration into children’s literature. She has written “Connections,” a devotional companion to the “One Year Chronological Bible”; “Mom, God’s Got This,” the story of her daughter Jamie, a missionary who died from cancer; and “Marginalysis,” a book on self-care and principles to live by.
The latest book looks at how a child processes grief and loss differently than an adult does.
Norton said she felt as thought the Lord had given her the idea for the book, and then she and her husband reconnected with a childhood friend who was a passionate artist.
“It’s partially true from my own experience — Caleb is Jamie’s son,” Norton said. “Part of this story is what I feel God gave me.”
Caleb, now 12, was 5 and his sister, Karen Vi, was 4 when their mother passed away from brain cancer. Norton said Jamie would often take Caleb and Karen Vi to a large, open field near Lufkin High School to fly kites.
“Before Jamie passed, she talked to her children about heaven and that she would soon go there to live but that she would see them again one day if they always kept Jesus in their hearts,” Norton said.
Norton said she hopes this book will be a good conversation starter between parents and children, especially those suffering a loss.
“It’s a simple little story,” Norton said. “Children just believe very simply, and they simply believe.”
In the beginning of the book, there is a dedication to grandchildren everywhere and the verse Luke 18:17 — “Truly I tell you, anyone who will not receive the kingdom of God like a little child will never enter it.”
It is a good thing to talk about loss together, Norton said. She said the book is designed to bring smiles rather than tears.
The book can currently be found on Norton’s website, karennorton.com, and on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
Norton will appear in two different book signings, one from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Timber Creek Church’s Cafe Aroma and one from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at Timber Creek Church’s Nacogdoches location at 3801 North Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.