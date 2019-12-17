Fleetwood Transportation Inc. is closing its doors on Dec. 31 after 63 years of operation.
A news tip about the closing came from a company email address on Tuesday evening. The person whose name is associated with that email address denies releasing any information to The Lufkin Daily News. Ronnie King, the chief financial officer, would not comment on the matter, saying there was still more information to work out.
The transportation business started in 1956 to service local lumber mills, the business’ website says. That developed with their growing customer base as they created a national footprint, their website said.
No formal announcement has been given yet, but more information is expected in the coming days.
