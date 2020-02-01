Nearly 150 people attended the third annual Nonprofit Leadership Conference on Friday in an attempt to improve how their organization operates.
Donna Bussler, director of the Nonprofit Leadership Center at Angelina College and the event director, did not expect that type of turnout. She said up until the last week or so, she only expected around 80 participants, but was pleasantly surprised when she found out so many had registered.
“I thought it was going to be an off year,” she said. “There’s value in the 80 that were coming. … But I think what it boils down to is that these high-level-functioning people want to come to continuing education professional development opportunities, but very often their schedules are so booked.”
She thinks the last-minute surge in attendance was because so many leaders recognized the value in the education they would be getting.
By Friday afternoon, much of the room was still occupied by active, participating attendees.
Kenneth Campbell, the project manager for NeighborhoodSTRONG, attended the conference for the third time because he believes there is always something new to learn. He also said he forgets things day-to-day, so it’s good to be reminded.
“I’ve just learned to continue caring and sharing with others,” he said. “It’s all about helping those who have lost all hope and we try our best to give them some hope and let them know there’s a better life and we care.”
Campbell sat at a table with people from across the county who have helped grow their nonprofits. They used the interspersed breaks to discuss issues they saw within their organizations and were able to glean some insight into how others handled the same types of problems.
“This conference is of equal value to anything you will get from Austin, Houston, College Station, Rice,” Bussler said. “These (speakers) are the best of the best.”
The conference lasted from 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. and featured speakers like Stacy Cantu, a former Lufkinite that took her experience directing Angelina Beautiful/Clean to become the executive director of Keep Texas Clean and later took on larger roles statewide. She now serves as the vice president of governance and corporate secretary for Texas Health Resources.
She taught the crowd about building a board and developing effective meetings.
Attendees also were taught about developing human capital by Dorothy Ables, who has a long history of serving nonprofits across the state, especially in Houston. Local residents Nita Dickerson and Javier Horta discussed cybersecurity.
Will Brown, a professor from the Bush School of Government and Public Services at Texas A&M University, taught about the recruitment, development and leading of volunteers, as well as board and staff relations.
Bussler said she’s got a keynote speaker already in mind for next year and is excited to take what her team learned to further improve the event. The one big lesson she learned from the 2020 conference was that the one-day conference was the way to go.
“As a concerted effort to bring this level of talent to rural Deep East Texas, the timing was just right,” Bussler said.
She was grateful for the college and those who funded the event for opening the doorway and allowing the event to grow and be a success.
