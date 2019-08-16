While Bobby Woods Jr. was found guilty of capital murder Friday afternoon, the fate of Billie Jean Cuttler is still to be determined.
Cuttler, 23, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit murder as part of a plea bargain before state District Judge Paul White on June 20. As part of that plea deal Cuttler would face a 20-year prison sentence, the maximum punishment for the crime. Additionally, the deal called for her to testify in Woods’ case regarding the 2015 drowning death of 3-year-old Mason Cuttler.
A jury found Woods guilty of capital murder Friday afternoon. The state did not call Cuttler to testify during his trial.
Following the trial, District Attorney Joe Martin said the acceptance of Cuttler’s guilty plea is in White’s hands. He previously delayed accepting her plea deal until after she had testified in Woods’ trial.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cuttler on Oct. 9, 2015, weeks after Woods, her former boyfriend, told investigators they had planned to push Mason into a pond to make room for their unborn child. Cuttler’s attorney, Al Charanza, later said his client was never pregnant.
Following her arrest, Cuttler had two trials to determine if she was competent to stand trial. The first jury found her incompetent on March 23, 2017, and she was transferred to the North Texas State Hospital’s Vernon facility for treatment on March 27, 2018. She remained there until July 18, 2018, after being found competent.
The second competency hearing occurred earlier this year; the jury found Cuttler competent to stand trial on May 16.
