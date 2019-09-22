Multiple studies have linked classrooms that incorporate music and movement to academic success, and several East Texas classrooms are on the ball.
“Incorporating exercise and movement throughout the school day makes students less fidgety and more focused on learning,” Donna Wilson and Marcus Conyers wrote for Edutopia. “Improving on-task behavior and reducing classroom management challenges are among the most obvious benefits of adding physical activities to your teaching toolkit.”
The two have written books like “Five Big Ideas for Effective Teaching” and have developed the Brain-Based Teaching degree programs at Nova Southeastern University.
They say exercise may have both a physiological and developmental impact on children’s brains like increased oxygen to the brain, alterations to neurotransmitters, structural changes in the central nervous system, improved memory, improved concentration and positive outlook.
Movement
Students around Lufkin ISD are experiencing movement incorporated into their daily lives through sensory hallways and movement labs.
Aby Goff at Anderson Elementary School began the sensory hallway last year and opened the movement lab this year.
“The main thing is that it helps our behavior,” Goff said. “We get a chance to spend this energy so we are ready to focus when it’s time to focus. Without these kinds of classes, transitions are tough to reset your thinking and get back to following the rules.”
Students are encouraged to spend time in the movement lab or the sensory hallway before classes and sometimes during class if they need a moment to reset their behavior. However, teachers are encouraged never to make the movement lab or sensory hallway a punishment.
“My goal is that eventually the mindset will be, before you discipline, find out the root of it. And a lot of times it is (students) just need a break.”
While you’re moving, your brain is working, she said. Even adults need to park their car during a long drive and get out and move around to wake up their brains.
Self-contained special education teacher Jason Moore brings his students to the movement lab one period every day.
“Our behavior is better in the class as we transition from the movement lab. It really helps with our nervous energy and giving constructive ways to use that energy that are actually helpful to our bodies,” he said. “It also gives them confidence in their bodies and their movement.”
Ten-year-old Terrance Aimee thought the movement lab was really cool.
“I love the music, and I love how bouncy the trampoline is,” he said.
At first, he didn’t think he would like the elliptical, but it has since become his favorite part of the lab.
Herty Primary School and Brookhollow Elementary School also have movement labs, and Slack Elementary School uses a sensory hallway. Trout Primary School uses flexible seating in classrooms with wobble stools, bouncy bands, standing desks, floor rockers and more.
Incorporating music into the lab was important to Goff. She often plays her 1980s-’90s hits playlist.
“You find that when there’s music playing, the kids will move on their own,” Goff said. “So they’re getting extra movement, and it just makes it a fun place to be.”
“We’re cutting art, we’re cutting music, maybe one day we’ll cut PE,” she said. “Those are so important. Music is so important.”
Music
A 2019 study conducted by the University of British Columbia found that students who participate in music-related activities between grades 7-12 achieve significantly higher scores on science, math and English exams in high school than their non-musical classmates.
Schools around the country incorporate music in a number of ways, but high school band might just be the most popular. Some schools are limited to a high school band, but many also have a middle school or beginner band.
Several students in the Diboll High School band have been involved since the sixth grade, spending around six years engrossed in music. The desire to try something new, make new friends and be a part of such a warm environment were some of the reasons students gave for joining.
Junior Mollie Williams has moved from instrument to instrument, wind to percussion, during her time in band. She enjoys learning new things and gets bored quickly if she is not learning.
Mollie and her bandmates junior Clarissa Alday and Erin Hadnot said memorization and multitasking were two of the toughest parts of band.
“Music is like a different language,” Mollie said. “You have to sit down, memorize it and know what it means, even someone else’s music.”
“You have to concentrate harder than other students have to,” Erin said. “We have to think about more than one thing at a time, and if you do that all the time in band, you will do that in other classes.”
In addition to playing at concerts and on the field at football games, the students have to learn how to march and play cohesively and simultaneously.
After a while, the students noticed they would be humming their parts or walking their positions subconsciously. In the same way, they’ve noticed their multitasking thought process enter into their other classes.
Marching also provides an aspect of movement to the students’ lives, and director of bands Todd Dock said the class counts as a P.E. credit. The students learn to read music, and then they learn to march music, which is like yet another language, Dock said.
“In my opinion, that’s why musicians usually score better,” he said. “They’re activating both sides of their brain — the artistic side and the mechanical side. There’s very few activities where both sides of the brain are activated.”
“It’s like learning how to walk again,” Clarissa said.
There are many things that go into even a performance that people may not realize, Dock said.
“For a band to be able to come together like that, it takes a ton of things behind the scenes that people don’t always see,” Dock said. “It may look easy, but in reality, we may have spent two full weeks working on the smallest detail.”
Music and movement
Jesse Albert’s music class at Huntington Intermediate School is putting both music and movement together for Drum Fit Fridays. Albert heard about the program during a convention with other music instructors and band directors, and he implemented it this year.
The students line up to pick up their drumsticks and gather two or three around an exercise ball on a stand. As the lights dim, Albert turns on the video.
“It gives them an opportunity to explore music through movement while also incorporating fitness,” he said.
This is also an opportunity for Albert to introduce some fundamentals of music like rhythm and pulse to his students. One Friday, he told his students to pay close attention to the pulse found in the music in the background of the videos.
“Every single exercise that we do keeps with the pulse,” he said. “With the pulse comes different words like floor, side, top or sticks above. Whatever she has you do, make sure you follow along with the pulse of the music.
“If music is a car, pulse is the gas that gets the car moving. Then rhythm is the person driving the car. We can’t have one thing without the other. We can’t make music go without the pulse, and rhythm is what drives music forward.”
Albert’s goal is to create well-rounded students. His students know his class motto by heart:
“Be safe, be polite, be cooperative, be responsible, be kind.”
These are not just rules for music; they are rules for life, Albert said.
Albert’s class is large, so classroom management is important. One of the great things about music is that it is a discipline, and the more versed they become in the art form, the better they then become in other areas of their lives.
“Music is a discipline, it’s an art, so being able to have that concept this early on is going to benefit them in the long run, whether they choose to stay in music or not,” Albert said.
Nine-year-old Emily Chance said she likes Drum Fit because she can exercise and play music at the same time, which is something she has never done before, and it makes her feel good when she goes back to class.
“It’s lots of fun,” 10-year-old Conner Johnson said. “I like getting to drum, jump around and have fun with friends.”
Ten-year-olds Montana Thacker, Alyssa Tiller and Justin Downey said they love moving around, having fun and feeling “soothed” when they go back to class.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.