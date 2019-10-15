Age: 17
School: Zavalla High School
College/professional plans: Attend Angelina College to become a radiology technologist.
Favorite form of social media? Why? Instagram because I see a lot of funny things on it.
If you could choose the class graduation song, what would it be? Why? “Sixteen” by Thomas Rhett. I feel like that song just matches what it’s like to live in a small town.
What would you change about your cafeteria menu? I would make the menu have a larger variety of food.
How would you describe your hometown to a stranger? Don’t blink or you will miss it.
Have you changed since freshman year? Yes, my freshman year I was shy and didn’t do much. Now I’m completely different.
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? I would change the fact that all the small towns are disappearing. There would be more small towns.
What advice would you give your freshman self? Don’t be so stressed.
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? Mrs. Lott because during my sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade years she inspired me to learn more about history, and now history is my favorite subject.
