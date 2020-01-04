Some girls like makeup, some girls like books, and these Lufkin girls like physically slamming into other girls on skates while their teammates score points — and they’re looking for teammates.
“Roller derby is a contact sport that you do on your quad skates,” team member Jessica “Psyblocke” Renfroe said. “You move in a circle in what we call derby direction and it uses strategy in what we call a football-esque mentality because you are blocking people who are your jammers — or running backs.”
The East Texas Bombers has been in and out of Lufkin for several years now, having been kept alive by women across East Texas. A few years back, the group combined with the Lufkin Roller Derby to ensure a full docket, Renfroe said.
“It started a long time ago and we took it over,” Renfroe said. “It’s been in Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Jacksonville and I want to say Tyler, as well. But throughout its years it’s bounced around and always come back to Lufkin.”
The team is always looking for new members and has recently been advertising on Facebook, encouraging women to join the team or at least try out a practice or two.
Renfroe joined a few years ago when a co-worker suggested she try it. At the time, she had no experience and nothing else to do outside of work, and now she enjoys teaching new skaters.
“We take a lot of time and effort to make sure our girls know how to fall correctly, how to take a hit and how to give a hit without endangering themselves or others,” she said. “There are actually rules. There is the right way and the wrong way. And if you do it the wrong way you can get kicked out of the game.”
Melinda “Gingersnap” Thompson, a girl Renfroe helped get started, saw an ad in Charm while getting a pedicure. She showed up to practice with the magazine and said she’d seen the advertisement and just wanted to try it out.
She started out clutching the bars along the sides of the Skate Ranch and had such a bad first session that nobody thought she’d come back. But she came back, day by day, for months.
“Now I do jamming and blocking and am the current vice president,” she said.
The team, and much of the culture of roller derby, thrives on female empowerment and body positivity, Thompson said. She has found a place where she is celebrated for being big and tough, but also surprisingly fast, which makes her an asset, she said.
“You have this whole period of having to learn not to say sorry when you knock people down,” she said. “You want to stop and say, ‘Oh, I’m sorry, are you OK?’ … We’ll knock people down and throw them all over the place, but in the after-party, we’re all just best friends hanging out and having fun.”
Misty “Mala Machete” Herrera joined two years ago and derby has been one of the few relatively stable parts of her life since. She joined because she wanted to meet people she never had before and improve her quality of life.
“After a couple of months it was just nice,” she said. “Everyone is welcoming. Nobody cares about your past, where you are or where you come from. It’s just female empowerment.
Samantha “Slaygar Targaryen” Brazeil agreed. She said that in so many other parts of society, women are pitted against each other to be prettier or smarter or richer than others, but it’s not like that in derby.
“I just don’t experience that in derby,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what you look like, what you talk like, where you’re from, what you identify as.”
“I like to call roller derby the Isle of Misfit Toys,” Thompson said. “Because everybody is welcome. … It’s one of the few places where you can be a woman who is strong and beautiful as an athlete.”
They all hate some of the misnomers many people have about the sport, however.
“We’re not strippers,” she said. “Some people think we’re strippers because we wear those itty bitty shorts. I mean, we do. But it’s not to look pretty. It’s not for a man to look at us — it’s a sport.”
“You try playing in long pants,” Thompson said. “I’d like to see you skating in a skirt.”
She occasionally skates in a kilt and enjoys the reaction when it flies up to show off her shorts.
“One of the misnomers is that people think we are all just ‘bad girls,’” Renfroe said. “We come from all walks of life. We all do different things. Some are mothers and some are working professionals. We don’t just go around beating people up.”
Brazeil started two years ago as a stay-at-home mom. She had her reservations about starting, but mostly was just being a chicken. It was her husband who contacted the captain and got her started in it.
“I was going to school but I really didn’t have any hobbies or anything and I felt lost in my direction of who I was and what I wanted to do,” she said. “The rest is history. I’ve been doing it for almost two years now. … It was pretty much like a freight train — there was no stopping it.”
The women laugh at the idea of injury. It’s a reality of the sport but no more so than any other sport they watch. Thompson broke her leg three years ago while riding with her feet splayed on a slippery floor. The injury didn’t come from someone hitting her and she believes it would’ve happened whether she was skating, running or walking.
“I am back skating because I didn’t want to be afraid of doing something the rest of my life,” she said. “I absolutely love derby. There was a time where I thought I would never put my skates back on again. I am not the only one on our team who has broken again. But it happens.”
She is now on what she calls a nine-month injury leave. Her baby is due in February and she hopes to be back skating within a few weeks of delivery.
The team needs help, though. While they practice at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1836 on Ford Chapel Road, they are still looking for their forever home so they can host home games.
They need a 10,000-square-foot venue that has polished concrete or wood.
“It just needs to be flat,” Renfroe said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.