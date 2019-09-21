The affidavit for a student accused of bringing a gun to Hudson High School offers new details on the Monday afternoon arrest.
Hudson ISD police arrested Javoski Williams, 18, on a charge of carrying a weapon where prohibited, a third-degree felony, on Monday. He remained at the Angelina County Jail until Tuesday, when he posted a $6,000 bond.
A student reported a verbal altercation that occurred in a classroom to two of the Hudson High School assistant principals, and claimed Williams said, “I don’t need my hands, all I need to do is unzip and ya’ll be dropping.”
One of the principals went to the class and pulled Williams to speak with him at the office. There, Williams spoke with both principals about the incident and the comments the student claimed he made. A search of Williams’ items was conducted and a pistol with a single bullet in the chamber was found in his fanny pack.
HISD superintendent Donny Webb said Williams was compliant during the incident, and that it appeared to have been an isolated incident. Webb’s understanding of the incident was that Williams had brought the gun to the school for self-defense after a prior incident at a park, and that Williams did not intend to harm the general public.
The school’s administration also searched and questioned students who had reportedly threatened Williams and his friends, and said they did not think there would be a further issue.
