Many Angelina County residents found themselves confused by the budget process this year and what decisions were made Tuesday when commissioners approved the budget.
The Lufkin Daily News compiled some of the most-asked questions and sent them to County Judge Don Lymbery and County Auditor Janice Cordray, who created answers together. The Lufkin Daily News did add some additional details based on tax and budget documentation for more clarification.
Q: Will property taxes rise and what will cause that to happen? How much of an increase can the average homeowner expect?
A: Yes, property taxes could rise if property values go up.
The average value of a residential homestead in Angelina County is $116,042, according to tax documents released by tax assessor-collector Billie Page. That is up $3,104 from last year.
The tax rate approved Tuesday, which was the same as last year, is 43 cents per $100 valuation. That means the average taxes paid by property owners last year was $493.68. The average payment based on home values this year will be $507.24.
Q: Will constables be paid the same or will their salaries vary based on miles of area covered? Did the new budget provide raises for them or increases to their fuel budgets?
A: Their salaries will remain the same as last year, but those salaries vary. Precincts No. 2, 3 and 4 got a substantial increase in their travel budget.
Q: Will county employees be getting a raise? Will the increase in their medical insurance result in what some are calling “a cut in pay?”
A: No, they will not be getting a raise. The premium for dependent coverage did increase slightly. However, because the county pays the employees’ share of medical insurance premiums, the pay for county employees will not be reduced.
Q: Does the new budget offer any raises or allocations for the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office? Did they get their two deputies?
A: There were no raises for the sheriff’s office. They got a new deputy position plus new patrol cars and equipment for two deputy positions.
Q: Did the commissioners get raises, and if so, how much?
A: No.
Q: How many different budgets were presented Tuesday and what was the amount of the tax increase for each one?
A: Three. Option No. 1 with tax rate of .43712 (which was approved); Option No. 2 with tax rate of .458803; Option No. 3 with tax rate of .50250.
Q: Was it legal for the county to go back to Lymbery’s originally proposed budget after hearings were held for the one with a higher tax increase?
A: Yes.
Q: Who did get personnel with this budget? Did anyone get a raise?
A: The county attorney, district attorney, elections department and the sheriff’s office were given additional personnel. Nobody got a raise.
Q: Did commissioners really receive a cut in funding for the road and bridge fund from last year?
A: No, they had a slight increase in tax revenue.
Q: Is there any money in this budget to do anything other than patchwork repairs on any county roads?
A: Each commissioner had a slight increase in tax revenue, but it is up to them how it is spent.
Q: Did the county raise taxes by not adopting the effective tax rate?
A: The tax rate is exactly the same, but this year it is bringing in an additional $1.4 million. This is primarily from rising property values in the county.
There is more tax revenue this year because of adopting last year’s tax rate.
Because the county did not adopt the effective tax rate, individual property taxes will likely rise.
