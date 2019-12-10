Age: 18
School: Pineywoods Community Academy
College/professional plans: I’m graduating high school with an associate degree and plan to get a bachelor’s degree.
What is your funniest memory of your time in high school? I do not have one that comes in mind. There have been so many.
Favorite form of social media? Why? All because they allow me to connect with everyone.
If you could choose the class graduation song, what would it be? Why? “We Are All in this Together” because even through hard times we are all there for each other. We lean on each other.
What would you change about your cafeteria menu? To have more fast food options like Chick-fil-A, Subway and Whataburger.
How would you describe your hometown to a stranger? People here are welcoming and friendly. Everyone is supportive of each other and just want to help people.
Have you changed since freshman year? I matter is something I have realized throughout the years. There’s only one me in the world, so I need to make my life count.
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? Less politics. We are starting to draw away from what brought us together as a nation, which was family, due to differences in politics.
What advice would you give your freshman self? Stay true to yourself. Also, enjoy the memories you make because you will miss them.
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? Mrs. Owens and Mrs. Allbritton. Not only did they welcome me when I was new to the city of Lufkin, but they inspired me to become a better student and person.
