Tentative trial dates have been set for three separate capital murder trials.
On Wednesday, Tarus Arnold, 35, Angel Nunez, 28, and Keo’hse Holman, 31, appeared before state District Judge Paul White with their respective attorneys for review hearings on their cases. All three are charged in separate capital murder cases of a person under the age of 6. They are all being held at the Angelina County Jail.
District Attorney Joe Martin and assistant District Attorney Amber Bewley represented the state during Wednesday’s hearings.
Arnold was up first, represented by attorney John Tunnell, who said he wanted to get his client’s case tried as soon as possible. White informed Martin, Bewley and Tunnell that he had set other trials for December, but Arnold’s case would be a priority for that month. Jury selection for Arnold’s case was set for Dec. 3.
Arnold is charged with capital murder in the death of 1-year-old Unity Mitchell, the daughter of his girlfriend, who he was babysitting on June 14, 2017, when she stopped breathing. The warrant for Arnold’s arrest states Unity died of extreme force trauma to the head. The girl’s mother was at work at the time, according to police.
While Arnold was watching the child, she stopped breathing and was taken by ambulance to Woodland Heights Medical Center, police said. She was later transferred to Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, where she died the next day.
Arnold was in custody for probation warrants from Angelina and Bexar County at the time of Unity’s death. He was taken to Bexar County to face his charges there and returned to Angelina in August of 2017 to face his murder charge.
Following Arnold’s hearing, attorneys Scott Tatum and Al Charanza met with White regarding their clients’ trial dates. Tatum and Charanza are representing Nunez and Holman, respectively.
The victim in both of their cases is Legend Adams, Holman’s 1-year-old son who died April 25, 2018. Their cases will be tried separately; the tenative date for Nunez’s trial is March 2020, and Holman’s tentative trial date is April 2020.
Holman’s arrest affidavit noted Legend had no prior medical history before Nunez moved in with her family in November 2017. Since, the child sustained numerous injuries and made several visits to the hospital. CPS got involved to investigate; Holman maintained her child’s injures were all accidents. However, her other children said they witnessed Nunez harming Legend while their mother was away.
Following the child’s death, Lufkin police interviewed Holman and Nunez, who both said they were each applying for a job the morning of Legend’s death and had dropped off the children with a caretaker. At some point Legend passed out and was taken to the hospital, Holman and Nunez arrived later.
Holman became defensive and upset when told her son’s death was ruled a homicide, her warrant said. Nunez denied harming the child. Later in the day, Holman returned to LPD to say she had lied to cover for Nunez, according to police reports.
