DIBOLL — Hundreds of thousands of Christians celebrated National Day of Prayer in many different ways Thursday, and Angelina County citizens gathered at Prairie Grove Baptist Church to commemorate the occasion.
The evening event was held on the lawn of the church, and around 30 people gathered amid the cool breeze and swaying pine trees.
After a time of praise and worship, Prairie Grove pastor Jacob Higgs, Shawntay Owen, of Whitney, and Michael Rushing, of Huntington, spoke at the event.
Higgs said the primary goal of the event was to lift up the country in prayer.
“Right now our country is in real bad shape,” Higgs said. “We wanted to have this event not only because it’s the National Day of Prayer but because our country really needs help.”
Though the worst of the troubles the nation is facing, like the COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic, may have not been seen yet, believers need to gather together to pray and lift up leaders as they make important decisions, he said.
Rushing spoke about how Christians can change the country through the lifestyles they live, and Owens spoke about the importance of love and how God is love and he shines through fear.
“There’s a lot of fear going around, and God is the opposite of fear. There is no fear in love,” Owens said. “It magnifies God even more right now with all the fears and all the doubts because you can see the difference between God and what’s going on right now.”
Some citizens were wearing masks, and the chairs were spaced out in the field. Higgs said they believed they could host the event because they place their faith in God.
“Behind the pulpit, we say we need to live by faith, so we need to show that faith,” Higgs said. “But we do have caution and use our common sense, as well.”
Nina Nyland and Judy and Freeman Thompson were overjoyed to see one another again and to commemorate National Day of Prayer.
“Where two or three are gathered, He’s there,” Judy said. “It doesn’t have to be a big group.”
“When we all come together as a nation where we are, it’s awesome,” Nina said.
They said it has been hard being told they can’t have a worship service in church, but God has prevailed.
“Christians in our nation have woken up and realized we’ve been quiet too long and have started standing up,” Freeman said. “I think we’re learning how much we need each other.”
There is a rise of old American Christian family values in slowing down, eating dinner together and spending time as a family, they said.
Owens said he hopes this time of isolation and fear will make people think more about death and how they live their lives.
“Everything that’s going on, not just in our country but throughout the world, it’s already written. Being afraid of it is not going to change it,” Rushing said. “It doesn’t matter if we’re at home or at Walmart, when it’s our time, it’s our time. The same goes if it’s not our time, it’s not.”
“’The wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life,’” Owens quoted. “We’re gonna die, but I think this is an opportunity for people to see or wonder, what is there to life? If coronavirus doesn’t kill you, if a car wreck doesn’t kill you, if a plane crash doesn’t kill you, you’re still gonna die. This gives people time to plan for something more. … This is where people start looking for hope.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.