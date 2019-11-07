St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School hosted a Veterans Day celebration during its Wednesday morning chapel.
Student Mary Michael Todd began the chapel by giving a brief history of how Veterans Day came about.
“Veterans Day originated as Armistice Day on Nov. 11, 1919 — the first anniversary of the end of World War I,” Mary said. “Congress passed a resolution in 1926 for an annual observance, and Nov. 11 became a national holiday beginning in 1938. Unlike Memorial Day, Veterans Day pays tribute to all American veterans, living or dead.”
Students David Wright and Balistir McCain then led the audience in the pledges to the American and Texas flags, and Anna Greenway led the audience in a rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner.”
“The lyrics of ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ came from ‘The Defense of Fort McHenry,’ a poem written on Sept. 14, 1814, by Francis Scott Key after he witnessed the fort being bombarded by the British War of 1812,” Anna said. “Key was inspired by the sight of a lone U.S. flag still flying over Fort McHenry at daybreak.”
Father Ralph Morgan then briefly spoke and blessed a basket of crosses that were then handed out to the veterans in attendance. He compared the holiday to All-Saints Day, a time where many churches honor the saints.
“Today we’re celebrating not saints of God but saints who have served in a different way,” Morgan said. “There are a lot of men and women who have given of their time, some chosen and some who chose to serve, over many different years in many different places.
“Some went to battle, and some didn’t, but they’re all veterans who have lived and served for you and for me.”
Morgan said his father served during WWII on a ship in the Navy. While he said he doesn’t know a lot about his father’s time in the war, he does know one of the most important things people can do for veterans is to say thank you and to listen.
Taylor Day then introduced the flags of the different military branches and recognized the veterans in attendance. Then William Robinson read the poem “I Asked” by an unknown Confederate soldier.
Hank Yeates and Tripp Zeleskey led the audience in “God Bless America” and “America the Beautiful,” and Sam Yeates spoke about the history of the bugle call taps.
“The origin of taps dates back to July 1862 in the Civil War,” he said. “U.S. General Daniel Butterfield was dissatisfied with the normal bugle call to tell the troops to sleep. He wanted it to sound nicer, so he made a 24-note tune to indicate sleep.
“After his bugler, Private Oliver Wilcox Norton, played it for his men, even the Confederates had interest in his tune. The Army had taps be played at funerals.”
