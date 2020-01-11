The Deep East Texas Council of Governments welcomed the public into its new Lufkin building on Friday in celebration of the building’s completion.
DETCOG facilitates a number of grants used regionwide, as well as the 911 program, the regional Housing and Urban Development program and the Area Agency on Aging, among others. Their board of directors is made up of city and county leaders from a 12-county region.
“Things like this don’t happen without the support of a big group of people,” DETCOG president Bill Holder said. “It’s taken a lot of time to get to where we are today.”
The 14,000-square-foot building at 1405 Kurth Drive puts DETCOG in a more central location and allows the organization to consolidate its programs into one facility. DETCOG’s previous building was in Jasper.
Officials who spent much of the open house thanking all who contributed to the creation of the building, whether through funding, design or decision-making. This included state Rep. Trent Ashby (R-Lufkin); state Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville); Jorge Ayala, the five-state regional director for the U.S. Department of Commerce — Economic Development Agency; and DETCOG Executive Director Lonnie Hunt.
“No one worked harder, and no one put any more hours to make this possible, than him,” Holder said. “I think of him as the Energizer Bunny. It’s hard to keep up with. He’s truly an inspiration with his foresight and he just gets things done.”
Hunt also thanked everyone who helped in whatever aspect that they did, including his staff and those who work with the organization.
The building will be owned by the Texas Forest Country Corporation while DETCOG pays rent for the facilities they use. The corporation was set up by DETCOG to encourage economic development regionally.
The facility had been on the minds of local leaders for nearly a decade before it was completed, and it was done with the support of the U.S. Economic Development Administration, which provided a $1 million grant; the T.L.L. Temple Foundation, which provided a grant for more than $1.1 million; the city of Lufkin, which donated the land; $300,000 in grant funds and a $200,000 low-interest loan; and the E.L. Kurth Jr. Charitable Foundation, which provided a grant of $100,000.
DETCOG provided $236,000, half of which came from the sale of their downtown Lufkin building.
