Mostly clear skies and cooler temperatures are in the forecast through Friday, according to the National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office.
Today should be partly sunny with a high near 51 and a low 29, according to forecasters, who issued a hazardous weather outlook was issued for the area on Monday.
Wednesday’s forecast is sunny with a high near 57 and a low around 31. Thursday is mostly cloudy with a high near 58 and a low around 39.
Friday comes with a 30% chance of showers after 7 a.m. The high is 60 and the low is around 41. Saturday has a 20% chance of showers in the day and mostly clear skies at night with a high near 62 and a low around 41.
Sunday’s early forecast is sunny with a high near 65.
