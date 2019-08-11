The Junior League of Lufkin hosted its ninth annual Back to School Bonanza at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center Saturday, bringing thousands together for one cause with the motto “Together, we will make a difference in the lives of the children in Angelina County!”
Volunteers for the day included individuals and groups from various churches and organizations. There were quite a few sponsors for the event, as well, with Brookshire Brothers giving $10,000 to the Junior League for the event.
Alexis Pigg, leadership development for the Junior League, explained what makes the bonanza so beneficial for the children of Angelina County.
“It operates as stations. They come through, they have uniforms, they have haircuts, they have check-ups, lice checks and there’s shoes,” Pigg said. There’s also a station where children can pick up a “backpack that is catered to their age and has the school supplies they need.”
There were 2,800 backpacks to be given away and around 3,000 attendees expected to participate in the event.
The event also provided undergarments, undershirts and socks, said Robin Alderman, the bonanza chair for 2019. She said the Junior League wants to “try to meet most of the necessities to get every child ready to go back to school and have a head start.”
Tracy Nichols, president of the Junior League, said that organizing and running the event for the community is also a way “to build women leaders. To put women out here in leadership positions in the community so that they grow as leaders and then go on to do bigger and better things.”
The Back to School Bonanza also had tables from various businesses and organizations, including Kurth Memorial Library, Lufkin ISD, the Naranjo Museum of Natural History and Buckner Children and Family Services. Angelina Pediatrics was hosting a giveaway for a Nike backpack at their table, along with providing pencils, tissues and information on self care and hygiene.
The Back to School Bonanza is hosted by the Junior League of Lufkin every year on the second Saturday in August.
