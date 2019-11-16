WELLS — Wells High School freshman Brady Tucker recently placed first in his age division at the Sam Rayburn Slam.
Brady started competitive fishing last year, so it is pretty new to him. However, he has been fishing since he was 8.
“My papaw introduced me to fishing,” Brady said. “He sadly passed away five years ago, and he had this fishing camp. We haven’t really been down there a lot, but we went fishing this summer.”
Brady said he loves just about everything about fishing.
“I love the thrill of having a big fish on the line and hoping that your rod and reel don’t break,” Brady said. “I love the adrenaline that keeps pumping and the smell of fish.”
Keith Combs, a Bassmaster Elite fisherman from Huntington, sponsored the event. As the teams come in, they weigh their bags in and place them. Then they are released.
“It is against our bass fishing religion to eat bass,” Brady said. “If you eat a bass, that is just one more that you don’t get to catch.”
His personal best is 8 pounds.
“I encourage our youth to get involved because if you get involved with this, it keeps kids off the streets and out of drugs,” he said.
While tournament fishing is kind of expensive, it’s less than tournament golf or baseball, Brady said.
One of the benefits of competitive fishing is the prizes, Brady said.
“You can’t just dig money out of your pocket and all of the sudden go buy a fishing reel,” he said. “It’s a $140 fishing reel that they give you.”
A few senior members of Brady’s fishing club even have a piece of equipment called Garmin Panoptix that allows them to see fish swimming and their bait falling.
“It is very cool,” he said. “I don’t get to go out on the water with them a lot, but they are a few members I look up to.”
